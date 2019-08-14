Chad Johnson Shares Surprising Opinion on Browns Offense

The Cleveland Browns explosive offense has caught the attention of former All-Pro wide receiver Chad Johnson — formerly known as Ochocinco — a man who knows a few things about must-see TV.

The Browns looked sharp in their preseason opener against the Redskins, capturing a 30-10 win and scoring in every phase of the game: offense, defense and special teams.

Cleveland’s first-team offense could not be slowed, albeit it was only for a single series with Baker Mayfield at quarterback. Mayfield was 6 for 7 for 77 yards, tossing a touchdown to Rashard Higgins to conclude the scoring drive that took just over two minutes. And that was without Pro Bowl receivers Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry on the field.

Johnson took to Twitter to talk about the Browns offense and why fans in Cleveland should be excited about the season.

“Browns fans have to be ecstatic about their season this year,” Johnson wrote. “As a fan of the game I’d say their offense along with the Chiefs will be a sight to see week to week.”

Chad Johnson Suggests Urine Soak for Colts QB Andrew Luck

Not all of Johnson’s opinions or suggestions have been great lately. In a response to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Johnson shared a curious “home remedy” for Colts quarterback Andrew Luck.

“Adam, i soaked my ankle in warm urine to heal all my lower extremity injuries, notice i was never injured my entire career. Please pass along my message, it’s a home remedy.”

It’s not the first time Johnson has talked about the unconventional solutions, which might make it seem a little more true. While on ESPN’s “Mike and Mike” in 2016, he delivered a similar statement on the rehab process.

“You know what I did for ankle sprains?” Johnson said. “I would collect warm urine from my teammates, heat it up and put my ankle in it for 30 minutes.”

The Browns are running some joint practices this week with the Colts in advance of their preseason matchup on Saturday. However, Luck won’t be taking part, healing a lingering calf strain that now includes a high-ankle injury.

“”In the course of dealing with this calf injury, it appears that now we’ve got an ankle issue,” Colts general manager Chris Ballard told reporters on Tuesday. “There’s no question that he had a calf (strain), that he has a calf, but the lower part is more of an ankle issue. Once we get that under control, we think we can help with the pain.”

Chad Johnson Was Once One of the NFL’s Best

Regardless of how he tackled injuries, Johnson was must-see TV for a good chunk of his career.

Johnson made six Pro Bowls and was a three-time All-Pro with the Cincinnati Bengals. He recorded 11,059 yards and 67 touchdowns in his career, also playing with the New England Patriots.

Johnson has done his best to stay relevant since retiring from the NFL in 2012. He’s been on reality shows, rode a bull and even played with the Fundidores Monterrey the Liga de Fútbol Americano Profesional.

Johnson was recently asked why he hasn’t joined a broadcast team, attributing his absence to the inability to criticize current players.

