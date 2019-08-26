Chicago Bears: Projected 53-Man Roster

Matt Nagy and the Chicago Bears decided to rest their starters this preseason, making their preseason games less about preparation and reps for their veterans and more about giving the second and third string players an opportunity to showcase their skills.

With only one preseason game remaining, it’s likely that Nagy and company already know who’s making the cut. With that in mind, here’s Heavy’s projected Chicago Bears 53-man roster for the 2019 NFL season:

Quarterback: Mitchel Trubisky, Chase Daniel

(cut: Tyler Bray)

Zero surprises here. The Bears kept only two quarterbacks on the roster last year, and this season should be no different. Should Trubisky have to miss time again, Bray will be activated.

Running Back: Tarik Cohen, Mike Davis, David Montgomery, Kerrith Whyte Jr., Ryan Nall

(cut: Josh Caldwell)

It may be a bit of a surprise to keep both White and Nall on the roster, but both backs have performed extremely well this preseason, and both have tremendous upsides. White has shown flashes in the return game, and his speed is a tremendous asset to the team. Nall, who also has deceptive speed for his size, could fill a fullback-type role and also contribute on special teams. Both White and Nall are also great pass catchers, which Nagy loves.

Wide Receiver: Allen Robinson, Anthony Miller, Taylor Gabriel, Cordarrelle Patterson, Riley Ridley, Javon Wims

(cut: Tanner Gentry, Marvin Hall, Jordan Williams-Lambert, Thomas Ives, Joe Walker)

The Bears are stacked at this position, and there should be no surprises here. Look for Gentry and Williams-Lambert to make the practice squad. Marvin Hall had a shot at the roster, but he just hasn’t produced as much as other offensive standouts and is a likely cut.

Tight End: Trey Burton, Adam Shaheen, Ben Braunecker, Bradley Sowell

(cut: Ian Bunting, Dax Raymond, Ellis Richardson, Jesper Horsted)

The Bears may choose to go with five tight ends, and if that’s the case, look for Bunting to sneak in. But newly converted tight end Sowell, who has played a great deal more than the other reserves at his position this preseason, is likely to be the fourth and final choice for the roster.

He and Shaheen will serve as the Y-tight ends while Burton and Braunecker will be the U TEs. Bunting has definite potential, and Nagy will want to keep him around, but he’s inexperienced. Look for Bunting and Raymond to head to the practice squad.

Offensive Line: Kyle Long, Cody Whitehair, James Daniels, Charles Leno Jr., Bobby Massey, Ted Larsen, Rashaad Coward, Alex Bars

(cut: TJ Clemmings, Sam Mustipher, Blake Blackman, Jordan McCray, Cornelius Lucas, Marquez Tucker, Joe Lowery)

There’s a chance Clemmings could go on IR, and Coward too, although he’s less likely to go on injured reserve because his injury isn’t thought to be as serious as Clemmings’. Larsen is a solid backup, and a lock and Bars has displayed both versatility and durability this preseason. They should both make it. Other than Mustipher, who should head to the practice squad, no one else in this group has stood out.

Specialists: Pat O’ Donnell, (P) Eddy Piñeiro, (K) Patrick Scales (LS).

cut: (John Wirtel, long snapper)

After handily booting a 58-yard field goal in the Bears third preseason game, Piñeiro may have solidified his job as the starting kicker. Piñeiro also displayed a little fire and jubilation after drilling the kick, which coach Nagy said he loved. O’ Donnell and Scales will round out the specialists unit.

Defensive Line: Akiem Hicks, Eddie Goldman, Bilal Nichols, Roy Robertson-Harris, Nick Williams

(cut: Jonathan Bullard, Abdullah Anderson, Jonathan Harris, Jalen Dalton, Daryle Banfield)

Leaving Bullard off the roster may be a bit of a reach, but Williams has outplayed him so far this preseason, and Bullard just has not developed the way the team had hoped he would. Williams has made his presence felt, and he deserves the spot over Bullard. They both may make it, but Nick Williams should be one of the 53.

Inside Linebacker: Danny Trevathan, Roquan Smith, Joel Iyiegbuniwe, Nick Kwiatkoski, Kevin Pierre-Louis

(cut: Josh Woods, Jameer Thurman)

Woods and Kwiatkoski are key here. Kwiatkoski is due to make around $2 million this season, and despite having a good preseason game against the Colts, Pace may want to shop him around for a low draft pick. For those wondering whether Pace could shop Kwiatkoski, remember that he also once traded a conditional 2018 pick to the Chargers for Dontrelle Inman, so anything is possible.

Woods is a solid player with a ton of potential, and if he doesn’t make the team, he will definitely be on the practice squad. He has had a good preseason, and could just miss making the roster due to the depth at this position.

Outside Linebacker: Khalil Mack, Leonard Floyd, Aaron Lynch, Isiah Irving, James Vaughters

(cut: Kylie Fitts, Matt Betts, Chuck Harris)

The Bears need some quality depth here behind Mack and Floyd, and Lynch likely isn’t the long term solution. He is a quality player, but he has also been dealing with a few injuries over the past season with the Bears. Vaughters has been one of the more pleasant surprises this preseason, getting back-to-back games with strip-sacks. Both Lynch and Vaughters should see playing time this season.

Irving should also make it; his contributions on special teams should help his case. Fitts has been a disappointment and just hasn’t caught on. He’s beaten by his man frequently, and he has never really made an impact. Look for him to get cut this year.

Safety: Eddie Jackson, Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, Deon Bush, Sherrick McManis, Deondre Houston-Carson

(cut: Jonathan Mincy, Doyin Jibowu)

This may be one of the easiest groups to judge, and there are no surprises here. Bush has had an excellent preseason and gives the team depth at the position. McManis is a veteran, and his presence in the locker room as the longest-tenured Bear and his skills on special teams should keep him around.

Cornerback: Kyle Fuller, Prince Amukamara, Buster Skrine, Kevin Tolliver II, Duke Shelley

(cut: Clifton Duck, Stephen Denmark, John Franklin III, Michael Joseph)

This may be the most difficult group to judge because there have been a few standouts this preseason. Duck, an exciting young player, will be an especially difficult cut for the team to make, but his size and inexperience will likely keep him off the roster. He should make the practice squad.

Franklin III and seventh-round draft pick Denmark are likely in competition with each other for a spot alongside Duck on the practice squad. Rookie Duke Shelley has shown enough this preseason to make the team.