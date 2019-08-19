Chiefs Preparing to Reunite With Former Offensive Lineman

The Kansas City Chiefs offensive line is one of their strong suits. They have had success running the ball in recent years. In pass protection, Patrick Mahomes needs time to throw so he can work some of his magic. Kansas City is in talks with one of their former offensive lineman for a reunion.

According to Geoff Schwartz of SB Nation, the Chiefs are preparing to bring back Jeff Allen.

Sources: Some offensive line reforcement for the @Chiefs. A reunion with @JeffAllen71 in the works. — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) August 19, 2019

Both names might sound familiar to Chiefs’ fans. Geoff is the brother of Kansas City’s All-Pro right tackle Mitchell Schwartz. He spent 2013 with the Chiefs where he was teammates with Allen.

The Chiefs drafted Allen in the second round of the 2012 NFL Draft. He spent the first four years of his career with the Chiefs before signing a four-year, $28 million deal with the Houston Texans. Allen was released by the Texans in July of 2018 with an injury settlement. He was brought back to Kansas City in 2018 on a one-year deal after the Chiefs faced several injuries along their offensive line.

Allen played 10 games last season for the Chiefs and made four starts. Cam Erving replaced Allen at left guard once the playoffs rolled around. Allen was productive for the Chiefs last season. He finished with a 76.7 Pass Block grade, which was the highest among the Chiefs’ offensive guards.

In many ways, this reunion makes sense. The Chiefs have one of the best quarterbacks in the league and it is important that he stays healthy. Also, Andy Reid is a coach who likes to run the ball and get creative. Allen would add depth along the offensive line.

Chiefs’ Offensive Line Depth

The Chiefs have released two unofficial depth charts so far, one before each preseason game. On these depth charts, their offensive line looks the same. Schwartz is a lock at right tackle being arguably the best at his position in all of football. The former No. 1 pick Eric Fisher is listed at left tackle. Austin Reiter is at center while Andrew Wylie and Laurent Duvernay-Tardif are at the guard positions.

The Chiefs allowed 26 sacks last season. This is a huge reason why Mahomes was able to have the success that he did. It is important to note once again that Allen was the Chiefs highest rated lineman in pass protection. Allen was a leader in the locker room last season. Bringing him back would help the Chiefs on and off the field.

When looking at the Chiefs’ depth chart, there is not much to change. Their defense looks like it will be significantly better than 2018 and their offense is still elite. Adding depth to the offensive line is smart so they do not go through the same issues as last season. Offensive lineman get hurt at a high rate and backups are needed.

It is uncertain if Allen will start for the Chiefs, but it is a real possibility when looking at their guards. Regardless, bringing back Allen would add leadership, depth, and experience. When factoring in those three, it is hard to argue against the move.