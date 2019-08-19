Conor McGregor Punches Elderly Man in Bar [WATCH]

Conor McGregor just can’t seem to stay out of trouble.

The former UFC Featherweight and Lightweight champion has found himself in a heap of trouble yet again. Not long after his arrest for robbery and criminal mischief after smashing a fan’s cell phone out of his hand in Miami in March, the 31-year-old MMA fighter managed to do something a lot worse just a month later in April.

While in Dublin, Ireland at a bar, McGregor was caught on video punching an elderly man in the head for apparently refusing whiskey shots of his Proper Twelve alcohol.

Don’t believe me?

Check out the video for yourself, courtesy of TMZ Sports.

It appears that McGregor didn’t sock him as hard as he could have, as the elderly man wasn’t even knocked off of his stool and didn’t appear to be hurt from the punch.

TMZ Sports went into detail regarding the incident between McGregor and the man.

“The absurd attack went down at The Marble Arch Pub in Dublin on April 6. Conor walked in and lined up cups for bar patrons … looking to buy a round of his Proper Twelve for everyone. The problems started when the guy opted out. Conor placed a cup in front of him not once, but twice … and he still refused.

Unclear if words were exchanged between them, but after Conor downed a shot with the other drinkers, he unexpectedly threw his notorious left fist right in the face of the old man who rejected the booze.”

Nevertheless, the video further paints the picture of a celebrity who continues to act like a thug despite being a high-profile celebrity.

Dana White Drops the Hammer on Conor McGregor

Although McGregor retired from mixed martial arts back in March, he is obviously best known for his tenure in UFC. UFC President Dana White addressed McGregor’s latest bout of trouble on TMZ Live, telling his former fighter “that he can’t do it” when it comes to punching a random person at a bar.

Connor McGregor’s History of Trouble

This isn’t the first or second time that McGregor has found himself in trouble. The biggest box office draw in UFC history somehow dodged felony charges in New York last year after he smashed a bus window containing several UFC fighters with a dolly.

The bus contained UFC figher Khabib Nurmagomedov, whom he would later fight — and lose to — at UFC 229 in October. This marked McGregor’s last fight in MMA competition.

As I mentioned earlier, McGregor is the highest-profile fighter in UFC history, headlining five of the six highest-selling UFC pay-per-view events in history. His headline bout against Khabib had 2.4 million buys — the highest in the promotion’s history.

That’s not to mention McGregor’s boxing match against the undefeated Floyd Mayweather which generated the second-highest pay-per-view buyrate in history with 4.3 million total buys.

While McGregor certainly knows how to sell people on buying his fights, it appears that he still doesn’t know how to stay out of trouble.

As of now, no arrests have been made regarding McGregor’s latest incident, but this is not a good look for the most popular fighter in UFC history.

