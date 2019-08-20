Amari Cooper Injury Update: Latest on Cowboys WR Cause for Concern?

The situation involving the injury to Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper remains a bit of a head-scratcher. While Cooper suffered a foot injury in early August, the initial belief was that it wasn’t anything serious. Now, the latest chatter has given reason for pause and possibly a bit of concern.

As Todd Brock of Cowboys Wire cited, head coach Jason Garrett told reporters following a practice roughly one week ago that Cooper was day-to-day. The injury was described as a heel bruise, but that doesn’t appear to be the case anymore.

Per Roy White III of 105.3 The Fan, Cowboys insider Mickey Spagnola called Cooper’s heel injury a ligament issue, not just a bruise.

#Cowboys insider Mickey Spagnola – @spags52 tells @1053SS and I on @1053thefan that the Amari Cooper heel injury is “more of a ligament thing” than a bruise. That’s concerning. — Roy White III (@RDubThree) August 13, 2019

And now, even the team has seemingly changed its tune when it comes to Cooper’s potential timeline for return.

Amari Cooper Injury Update: Cowboys WR Now Week-to-Week?

The newest update on Cooper and his potential timeline for return leaves the topic as a big question mark. According to 105.3 The Fan’s Mike Fisher, the team has privately said the star wide receiver is “week-to-week for the summer.

No #Cowboys practice today for Amari Cooper, Blake Jarwin or Dalton Schultz, Garrett says. Privately, team tells me Amari is ‘week-to-week for the summer.’ @1053thefan — mike fisher ✭ (@fishsports) August 20, 2019

This is obviously concerning, especially considering the fact that the Cowboys begin the regular season on September 8 which is less than three weeks away. While Cooper may be week-to-week “for the summer,” the issue is that the summer is nearly over.

Amari Cooper’s Impressive Start With Cowboys

Cooper began his career with the Oakland Raiders and was traded to Dallas during the 2018 NFL season. After a frustrating start to the year for the Cowboys passing attack, Cooper, who was acquired for a first-round pick, stepped in and thrived after teaming up with Dak Prescott and company.

The former No. 4 pick in the 2015 NFL Draft played in nine regular-season games with the Cowboys while racking up 53 receptions for 725 yards and six touchdowns. For comparison’s sake, Cooper’s slow start to the year in Oakland featured just 22 catches for 280 yards and one score over six games.

