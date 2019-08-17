Tony Romo Foresees New Deals for Dak Prescott, Zeke Elliott

Tony Romo isn’t sweating the contractual stalemates currently gripping Big D, and he passed along a message for those who are: Don’t.

In an interview with Yahoo Sports, the retired ex-Cowboys quarterback-turned-top CBS NFL analyst expressed confidence that Dallas will sign holdout running back Ezekiel Elliott and record-seeking quarterback Dak Prescott to contract extensions.

“These deals are gonna get done,” Romo said. “It’s a good problem for them to have. It means they’ve drafted well. It means they’re in a position where there’s young talent you want to have on the team. I think that everyone thinks it’s a negative. It just means you have a lot of good players. They’ll find a way to get this all done.”

Romo made over $127 million in career earnings across 14 seasons with the Cowboys. He’s intimately familiar with owner/general manager Jerry Jones, CEO Stephen Jones and the brain trust’s thinking, having inked three extensions in 2006, 2007 and 2013 — the latter being a six-year, $108 million pact that included $40 million guaranteed.

He also knows something or two about playing quarterback, and he’s a fan of Prescott, who’s reportedly demanding a contract with an annual salary of $40 million, going where no professional football player has ever gone.

Romo balked on whether he, personally, believes Prescott is worth the highest-paid title, deferring to the two-time Pro Bowler’s resume.

“Dak’s gonna get paid a lot of money,” he said. “He’s been productive his entire career.”

Prescott, a 2016 fourth-round draft pick, has thrown for 10,876 yards, 67 touchdowns and 25 interceptions through his first three seasons, adding 944 yards and 18 touchdowns on the ground.

He’s expected to play roughly one quarter in Dallas’ preseason game Saturday night against the Los Angeles Rams in Hawaii.

Another Prescott Supporter

Speaking of the Rams, their own star QB, Jared Goff, who could soon face a similar financial dilemma, was asked about Prescott’s lofty price tag, which skyrocketed following his supposed rejection of a $30 million-per-year deal the Cowboys reportedly offered.

“It’s great,” Goff said, via USA Today. “I hope Dak gets as much as he can and good for him. I’m a friend of Dak’s and wish him nothing but the best.”

Goff and Prescott hail from the same draft class, and their career arcs will forever be compared. In a roundabout way, though, the latter may set a baseline for the former when it’s his turn up to the negotiating table.

“I’ve got nothing to say about that,” Goff said Wednesday, via USA Today. “That’s Dak’s situation and I wish him the best.”

Latest on Zeke

As previously reported, Elliott was spotted Saturday morning on a plane bound for Dallas-Fort Worth, with his Cabo-based holdout appearing to end. WFAA’s Mike Leslie tweeted that the sides “remain optimistic [a deal] will get done soon.”

Elliott’s camp has maintained the reigning rushing champion won’t play without a new contract. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Elliott trimmed his weight to the low 220s while training in Cabo, ready to hit the ground running — figuratively and literally — upon putting pen to paper.

