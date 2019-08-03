Cowboys’ Superstar Leaves Practice With Heel Injury

The Dallas Cowboys finished practice without dynamic wide receiver Amari Cooper as he left with an apparent “heel bruise” injury during warmups. He reportedly left today’s training camp session in Oxnard, CA and went indoors, before returning to the field. However, he did not return to practice and his status for the team’s next practice is currently unknown.

Dallas Cowboys’ staff writer David Helman reported on Twitter:

Amari Cooper left practice right after the stretch period with a heel bruise. Didn’t look like a huge deal, he didn’t need any assistance or anything like that. But he’s not out here right now #cowboyswire — David Helman (@HelmanDC) August 3, 2019

Dallas News’ Calvin Watkins reports:

Amari Cooper will miss practice today. pic.twitter.com/pq3m2MziYE — Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) August 3, 2019

In Cooper and Randall Cobb’s absences, Tavon Austin and Reggie Davis worked with Michael Gallup in the first 11 personnel group, according to ESPN NFL Nation reporter Todd Archer.

Amari Cooper’s Contract

As reported by NFL insider Ed Werder, owner Jerry Jones, Stephen Jones, and Amari Cooper’s agent Joel Segal met for dinner on Monday night.

#Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and EVP Stephen Jones were seen dining with Joel Segal, the agent for Amari Cooper. Segal also watched the team’s practice and spent time with Cooper and other clients on the field. — Ed Werder (@EdwerderRFA) July 30, 2019

Segal was also seen at practice meeting with Cooper, Jones and other players he works with, by ESPN NFL Nation reporter Todd Archer:

That’s Jerry Jones after a quick talk with Amari Cooper and the receiver’s agent, Joel Segal, who was visiting camp. More contract talks are planned but nothing is imminent on extension. pic.twitter.com/PUi6jQKQbK — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) July 30, 2019

He is reportedly letting the market settle itself out with the contracts of Atlanta Falcons Julio Jones and Kansas City Chiefs Tyreek Hill still up for grabs.

New Orleans Saints Michael Thomas locked down a massive $100 million deal this week and set the bar very high for the Cowboys and Cooper.

