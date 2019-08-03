Cowboys Report Starting Lineman Will be Eased Back After Injury

Starting offensive guard Zack Martin gave the Dallas Cowboys cause for concern when he left practice this week with a back injury. He later had an MRI that the team reported as minor. However, head coach Jason Garrett said that Martin has “some irritation to a disc” in his back, during a press conference today.

Garrett also mentioned that Martin could be eased back to practice after the a week off. He will also likely miss the team’s first preseason game, which was expected before the injury.

Zack Martin’s Outlook

The team will play it safe with a player they know will be ready for the season. It is better for the team to have their starting line in tact than to risk further injury before the season starts.

The Cowboys’ offensive line has the depth to cover Martin’s absence. A great example, Joe Looney. He stepped in nicely during an injury-plagued 2018 and will likely continue that trend. The team resigned him this year because he can play all three offensive line positions. This will help the team so long as Pro Bowl center Travis Frederick returns for the first game of the season. They will give Looney reps that will only help him and the team in the long run.

Health of the offensive line will be crucial to running back Ezekiel Elliott’s safety and quarterback Dak Prescott’s livelihood. One of the team’s strengths should be offensive line this year as players fully return to health. The only bright side of having players shelved is that other players get opportunities to step up when they normally would not.

