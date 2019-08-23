Cowboys Say Deal With Ezekiel Elliott ‘Not Close’

There has been some optimism surrounding the Dallas Cowboys and Ezekiel Elliott getting a deal done sooner than later.

However, Cowboys Executive Vice President Stephen Jones poured some cold water on those rumors on Friday during his weekly spot on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas.

“I don’t think we’re close because there’s not a lot of activity,” Jones said.

Elliott is nearly a month into a highly-publicized holdout which has seen him miss training camp. He’s already missed a pair of preseason game and will miss a third against the Texans on Saturday.

Jones did say that he’s confident a deal will get done, knowing that things can move really fast in negotiations when both sides feel inspired to make a deal.

“We feel confident things will get done” Jones said. “Things happen real quick, sometimes within hours.”

Earlier this week, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones sent a message to Elliott and the other Cowboys seeking contract extensions after signing linebacker Jaylon Smith, saying: “There is less pie left, make no bones about it.”

Future Hall of Fame Lineman Joe Thomas Throws Support Behind Ezekiel Elliott

The Cowboys have reportedly made an offer that would make Elliott the second highest paid running back in the league. If that’s the case, Cleveland Browns legend, podcaster and NFL analyst Joe Thomas believes Zeke shouldn’t even answer the call.

“If I am Zeke, and the Cowboys send me an offer anything less or equal to Todd Gurley, it’s going straight to voicemail,” Thomas wrote. “They can’t honestly think he would accept anything less than to be the highest paid running back. It’s just an insult to even start anywhere below that number.”

Thomas expanded on his take on Friday and Elliott retweeted one of his tweets saying he should be one of the top running back in the league.

“Throughout the course of NFL history, if you are the best player at your position (or clearly one of the best) when you re-sign a second contract with the team that drafted you, you usually beat the highest paid current contract at your position by 15 to 20%,” Thomas wrote.

A notable retweet from Ezekiel Elliott. pic.twitter.com/NJUQtx5iIF — Field Yates (@FieldYates) August 23, 2019

That’s one way to not so subtly get a message across.

Hall of Fame RB Marshall Faulk Training Ezekiel Elliott in Cabo

Hall of Fame running back Marshall Faulk joined the Rich Eisen Show on Thursday that he’s heading to Mexico to train with Elliott soon.

“I’m on my way there. He’s been busting his butt training,” Faulk said. “I got some drills and some stuff I used to do.”

The former NFL MVP touched on a variety of topics — from Odell Beckham Jr. to Dak Prescott — but the most interesting thing Faulk said was that he wants Elliott to puke while he whips him into game shape.

“I’ve challenged him with his conditioning and trying to get him closer to football-ready, not just being in good shape,” Faulk said. “So I’m going down to try and make him throw up.”

