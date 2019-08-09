Viral Video Mocks Cowboys Fans During Ezekiel Elliott Holdout

The contract holdout of running back Ezekiel Elliott and looming contract extensions for quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver Amari Cooper have Dallas Cowboys fans riled up entering the preseason.

Cameron Magruder, aka Scooter Magruder, goes in on the way Dallas Cowboys fans try to justify the biggest stories heading into the preseason. Zeke, Cooper, and Prescott are mentioned in his satirical rant:

Cowboys Fans During Zeke's Holdout 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/3nSCEw7L9V — Cameron Magruder (@ScooterMagruder) August 9, 2019

