Cowboys’ Pro Bowl Defender Fractures Hand, Requires Surgery

One of the Dallas Cowboys‘ top defensive players fractured their hand on Tuesday. Pro Bowl defensive end Robert Quinn left with an apparent left hand injury, which has been confirmed as a fractured hand. The team is practicing in Oxnard, CA, with just four days until their first preseason game.

Dallas News’ Calvin Watkins reports Quinn has fractured his hand and will undergo surgery. Stephen Jones said Quinn will likely undergo surgery and be ready for week one:

Robert Quinn has a fracture of his hand. Stephen Jones said he expects Quinn to undergo surgery. Jones expects him to be ready for Week 1. — Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) August 7, 2019

Watkins gave encouraging news as to the severity of the injury because Demarco Murray played in the season opener after the injury:

Stephen Jones compared the hand injury suffered by Robert Quinn to the one Demarco Murray had years ago. — Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) August 7, 2019

Initial Reports

NFL Network’s Jane Slater confirms he left the field with an apparent “left hand injury.”

#Cowboys DE Robert Quinn coming off the practice field left hand looked like it was bothering him. — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) August 7, 2019

The injury was suffered during a pass rush drill, according to ESPN NFL Nation reporter Todd Archer:

Robert Quinn heading into the locker room early with an apparent left hand or finger injury suffered in one on one pass rush drills. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) August 7, 2019

Robert Quinn Trade

Dallas acquired Quinn from the Miami Dolphins for a 2020 sixth-round pick. Quinn was a steal at that price and the Cowboys hope the injury is minor so they can get the two-time Pro Bowler.

