Cowboys’ Pro Bowl Defender Fractures Hand, Requires Surgery

One of the Dallas Cowboys‘ top defensive players fractured their hand on Tuesday. Pro Bowl defensive end Robert Quinn left with an apparent left hand injury, which has been confirmed as a fractured hand. The team is practicing in Oxnard, CA, with just four days until their first preseason game.
Dallas News’ Calvin Watkins reports Quinn has fractured his hand and will undergo surgery. Stephen Jones said Quinn will likely undergo surgery and be ready for week one:
Watkins gave encouraging news as to the severity of the injury because Demarco Murray played in the season opener after the injury:
Initial Reports
NFL Network’s Jane Slater confirms he left the field with an apparent “left hand injury.”
The injury was suffered during a pass rush drill, according to ESPN NFL Nation reporter Todd Archer:
Robert Quinn Trade
Dallas acquired Quinn from the Miami Dolphins for a 2020 sixth-round pick. Quinn was a steal at that price and the Cowboys hope the injury is minor so they can get the two-time Pro Bowler.
