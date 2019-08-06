Jones Updates Elliott, Cooper, Prescott Contracts With Cowboys

Tuesday morning was filled with storylines regarding contract extensions between Ezekiel Elliott, Amari Cooper, Dak Prescott, and the Dallas Cowboys. Team COO Stephen Jones went on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas and said that he does not believe the team has enough momentum with the three star players to get a deal finalized before the end of training camp in Oxnard, CA.

Tuesday morning, it was reported that the team had extended “generous” offers to all three of its star players, but have yet to strike a deal with any of them.

