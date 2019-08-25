Corey Clement Could Sweeten Pot in Jadeveon Clowney Deal

The Eagles dogged pursuit of Jadeveon Clowney, whether real or exaggerated, has new momentum courtesy of a major injury. Houston lost starting running back Lamar Miller to what is feared to be a torn ACL. He’ll likely miss the entire 2019 season.

Clowney has been on the trading block for quite some time and many are expecting a deal to get done very soon. Philadelphia has been at the heart of a ton of rumors, with several high-profile (and unthinkable) names being bandied about in possible trade packages.

The latest one involved receiver Alshon Jeffery, a move met with intense scrutiny from fans. Other Eagles mentioned have included Halapoulivaati Vaitai, Nelson Agholor, Jordan Mailata and even a longshot on Zach Ertz.

Let’s add one more name to the list: Corey Clement. The third-year running back had been nursing a knee injury and the Eagles were being extra cautious about bringing him back. However, he finally participated in team drills last week at practice and then took the field in their preseason game against Baltimore. The biggest takeaway was Clement showed no sign of any drop-off, quote the opposite. He looked extremely fast, able to cut on a dime and juke defenders out of their shoes.

Corey Clement is eager to prove himself after seeing action in his preseason debut.#FlyEaglesFly — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) August 24, 2019

Well, the Texans now how a huge hole to fill in their backfield and a fully healthy Clement would fit the bill. Eagles GM Howie Roseman has no doubt already picked up the phone to spin the tires on a potential trade. What would that trade look like? Philadelphia could offer Clement and a project player from their offensive line (think: Matt Pryor) straight up for Clowney without batting an eye. The Texans would have to consider that.

Corey Clement Could Fill Lamar Miller’s Role

Lamar Miller was last seen leaving the field on the dreaded golf cart. That’s never a good sign and one that lends credence to the report he’s finished for the year. The Texans now find themselves in desperate need of a starting running back and the Eagles have a wealth of riches at the position.

Jordan Howard is entrenched as the starter, with rookie Miles Sanders waiting in the wings. They also have Corey Clement and Darren Sproles, plus Wendall Smallwood and Josh Adams. So many options, so little time.

With the final 53-man roster cutdown around the corner, the Eagles would be wise to package on of their backs in a trade for Jadeveon Clowney. Clement is the best one of the bunch (outside of Howard and Sanders, of course) and his recent injury suggests that maybe it’s time to deal him. He’s healthy and Houston has a need.

Expecting #Texans to add RB at final cuts — Kenneth Dixon? TJ Yeldon? Carlos Hyde — but no question Duke Johnson headed for career-high usage following Lamar Miller ACL tear.https://t.co/RL9umXPvSM — Evan Silva (@evansilva) August 25, 2019

Clement was impressive last Thursday night against Baltimore in his first game action since tearing up his knee last December. He ran for 25 yards on seven carries, including a shifty 11-yard gain that turned quite a few heads. Clement looks like he could be a starter somewhere.

“I’m sure they wanted to see it, which is why they put me out there,” Clement told Eagles Insider Dave Spadaro. “I wasn’t shying away from anything. If anything, you have to step up when the opportunity presents itself. I’m definitely blessed and fortunate to be able to play this game. You know, coming back from an injury that put me out, so I’m happy to be out here and showing what I can still do.”