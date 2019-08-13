WATCH: Eagles’ Doug Pederson Hilariously Trolls Bill Belichick

First, he beat Bill Belichick in the Super Bowl. Now Doug Pederson seems to be poking fun at the Patriots coach’s unorthodox attire on the sideline. Pederson was wearing a sleeveless hoodie Tuesday morning on the 15th and final day of training camp.

The Eagles head coach was laughing and joking with fans as he made his way onto the practice field. Don’t worry, Pederson still had his trademark visor on. He has often talked about building a winning culture in Philadelphia and part of that must be the fashion ensemble. Remember, Pederson famously shared a scintillating quote from his pregame chat with Belichick in his book Fearless when he confided how he was not going to lose that day.

“I looked at him,” Pederson wrote in the book, “and thought, ‘I’m going to kick your tail, definitely going to kick your tail.’”

“I don’t talk a lot about myself,” Pederson told The Inquirer’s Jeff McLane in 2018. “That’s why I don’t have Instagram, Facebook, or all the social media stuff. I stay away from it. Other people post crap about my life, and I hate that, too, because it’s not their life, it’s mine.”

Pederson is a very private person and doesn’t like to get into the inner workings of his personal life. Still, the decision to don a sleeveless hoodie on the last day of training camp must have been done to send a message: the Eagles are coming back for their crown.

Nick Foles ‘Emotional ‘About Philadelphia

Everyone knows the Eagles are traveling down to Jacksonville Thursday to play the Jaguars in their second preseason game. The trip should provide a small trip down memory lane and rekindle some of that mystical “Foles Magic” that gripped Philadelphia for the past two years.

The Inquirer’s Marcus Hayes spoke with the former Eagles quarterback three days before the matchup about the city, the fans and everything he’s been feeling leading up to the game. Try not to cry.

“I told the guys: We’re competing, but we can’t be fearful,” Foles told The Inquirer. “That’s what I’ve been preaching: We have to love each other. That might sound silly, but that’s what conquers all.” Love conquered in Philadelphia. A Christian brotherhood that included quarterbacks Foles, Wentz, and Nate Sudfeld and tight ends Zach Ertz and Trey “Philly Special” Burton, among others, created an atmosphere of unity and acceptance that, in 2017, fueled a roster of injury-decimated underdogs to the team’s first Super Bowl championship. The brotherhood stays connected mostly through a chat group that lets them share scriptures when times get rough, like when Sudfeld broke his left wrist last week, or when Foles’ wife had a miscarriage in May. “It’ll mean a lot to see those guys pregame and catch up with a lot of those guys,” Foles said. “They’re family to me, always will be.”

Foles isn’t expected to play in Thursday’s preseason game, none of the Jaguars starters are as they rest up for the regular season. The Eagles are planning to do the same with their first-team guys. The long-held theory is that the third preseason game is the one where the starters see the most action. However, Foles will be on the sideline when the Eagles and Jaguars clash in Jacksonville. That should be enough to stir emotion in the Eagles faithful.

