Eagles Defensive End Carted Off Field at Open Training Camp Practice

Another practice, another injury. That seems to be the way things have been going recently for the Philadelphia Eagles. Especially on the defensive side of the ball where players are dropping like flies.

On Sunday night, defensive end Joe Ostman was carted off the field during a special teams drill at the Eagles’ first and only open practice at Lincoln Financial Field. More than 40,000 diehard fans showed up to cheer on the team as they get ready for Thursday night’s preseason opener against the Tennessee Titans. Unfortunately, they all had a front-row seat to see one of the biggest surprises of training camp ride off in a golf cart.

Ostman, a second-year defensive end out of Central Michigan, was turning heads in camp and considered a dark horse to make the 53-man roster. He was holding his left knee and grimacing in pain before the trainers whisked him away into the locker room. Several Eagles teammates came up and gave their condolences, including Carson Wentz, Jason Kelce and Jake Elliott. There was no update on Ostman’s status, but it didn’t look good. It wouldn’t be a jump to assume the promising young pass-rusher’s season is over.

After the practice, defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz gave a general assessment of how the team deals with injuries and how that might affect the start of the regular season. His comments were not directly related to Ostman, but kind of set the tone. Ostman was looking to fill a void as the team’s fourth edge rusher. Could this open up a door for Connor Barwin? Let’s wait and see.

“We’re taking a patient approach,” Schwartz said. “Just about all those guys are veteran players that have really proved their worth in the NFL. Just a matter of getting those guys healthy and enough reps that they knock the rust off. They’re not new to the system. They’re not new to the NFL. They’re all coming from a position of experience.”

Eagles Raise $475K for Autism Reseach

The Eagles held their only open practice of training camp Sunday night at Lincoln Financial Field in the hope of raising both money and awareness for autism research. Well, mission accomplished. The team raised more than $475,000 for their official charity partner, Eagles Autism Challenge.

“On behalf of the Philadelphia Eagles, we would like to thank everyone who came out to support our team tonight at Lincoln Financial Field,” said Eagles President Don Smolenski. “We have incredible fans and are excited to have their support as we honor the men and women in uniform while also raising more than $475,000 for cutting-edge autism research.”

The event was also Military Appreciation Night and Eagles players donned special camouflage-accented uniforms as they put on a show for more than 40,000 diehard Eagles fans. Carson Wentz went down the line at pregame introductions and personally shook the hand of each service member in attendance.

DeSean Jackson Gets Loudest Ovation

You probably guessed this one. DeSean Jackson, after a five-year hiatus from the Philly faithful, finally made his triumphant return to the football field in Eagles green. The color still looks good on him, too. Jackson made several impressive plays on the night, including a 20-yard catch on a comeback route and a 40-yard bomb from Carson Wentz on a deep throw down the sideline. The prodigal son burnt cornerback Rasul Douglas to a crisp on the play. More importantly, the fans ate up every minute of Jackson’s first “game” back and showed their appreciation.

