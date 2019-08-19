Disappointing Eagles Receiver Promises ‘No Drop-Off’ After Rough Practice

Philadelphia Eagles receiver Mack Hollins has been one of the most disappointing draft picks in recent history. To hear him talk about not having a “drop off” in production was kind of strange.

In an interview with Eagles Insider Dave Spadaro, the third-year receiver made some interesting comments about his expectations for the season. Hollins has been rehabbing from multiple offseason injuries, including a recent hip injury. He appeared in last Thursday’s preseason game against the Jaguars and made one catch for five yards on two targets.

After the game, the former fourth-round draft pick explained how he had no time for excuses. It was Hollins’ first snap in a game since Super Bowl LII.

“There can’t be a drop-off. That’s part of this business,” Hollins told Spadaro. “I had a year off, but I can’t make excuses for not making plays. I’ve got to be right back like everybody else.”

Hollins Drops Big Pass at Eagles Practice

Mack Hollins dropped a deep throw from Carson Wentz during Sunday’s practice in South Philadelphia. The oft-injured receiver was streaking free in the secondary, about 50 yards down the field, when he dropped a bucket throw from Wentz. It’s a telling sign from a player who hasn’t seen any regular-season action in two years.

#Eagles are doing a 10/10/10 practice in shorts. On one play, Mack Hollins gets behind defender deep and couldn’t hold Carson Wentz’s pass. — Martin Frank (@Mfranknfl) August 18, 2019

Mack Hollins just dropped a pass from Wentz that would have been a 50-plus yard completion #Eagles — Eliot Shorr-Parks (@EliotShorrParks) August 18, 2019

Eagles head coach Doug Pederson preached the importance of weighing risk versus reward in preseason games.

“The only real change from a game to a practice is in a game you don’t get to do it over,” Pederson said. “At least in a practice setting, if we make a mistake, we can line up and do it again, and so we can correct that mistake right away. In preseason games we can’t do that. We get a little bit better evaluation in practice in that case.”

Eagles Cut Linebacker Paul Worrilow

The Eagles cut ties with linebacker Paul Worrilow Sunday, ending the veteran’s dream of coming back from a torn ACL.

The 29-year-old was being counted on to contribute his veteran leadership to an inexperienced young Eagles linebacker corps in disarray since Kamu Grugier-Hill went down with an MCL sprain.

Worrilow started eight games for the Detroit Lions in 2017 and finished with 30 tackles, one pass deflection, and a fumble recovery. Worrilow has 413 tackles, 11 pass deflections, and four sacks in five NFL seasons while starting in 52 of 72 possible match-ups.

The #Eagles now have an open roster spot, as well. In terms of LB’s, Mason Foster is the best free agent available. They may not necessarily replace Worrilow with another LB, but they have some interesting options at a few positions. Or, maybe a trade is on the horizon. — Logan Banker (@LoganBanker_19) August 18, 2019

“I love the Birds,” Worrilow told Dave Spadaro back in March. “It’s where I want to be. The way they treat the players, they way they make the players feel part of the team even when they’re hurt, like I was, it’s special. I’ve been around teams where, if you’re hurt, you’re hurt.”