Eagles’ Nate Sudfeld Has Funny Take on Wrist Injury

Sometimes traumatic injuries can be funny, especially non-season-ending ones. Nate Sudfeld addressed the media Saturday for the first time since breaking his left wrist and seemed in good spirits.

In fact, the Eagles backup quarterback even joked that he was lucky it wasn’t his right wrist, the one he relies on to throw a football. The right-handed Sudfeld said he expects to be back on the field in six weeks.

“I’m really excited that it’s not a longterm injury,” Sudfeld told reporters, via PennLive’s Daniel Gallen. “Very, very fortunate it’s not — thank God it’s not my right hand because you never know what complications could come with using it and throwing every play. If I could pick an injury, it’d probably be my left wrist or something like that. So I’m really thankful for that and trying to see the silver lining.”

Sudfeld was on the practice field Saturday, but obviously didn’t participate in either team or individual drills. Instead, he watched from the sideline with a shiny new sling on his left non-throwing shoulder.

“Obviously, I’m trying to get back as soon as I can,” Sudfeld said Saturday. “But never broken a bone before, so just trying to listen to the doctors and everything and hopefully be back really soon.”

Head coach Doug Pederson wouldn’t put a timetable on Sudfeld’s return. Not at all. But the coach reiterated — for the one millionth time — that the Eagles are not looking to sign a veteran quarterback.

“Listen, there’s really not a lot to be said about the quarterback position,” Pederson told reporters. “We’re very comfortable with the two we have. They’re going to get a lot of work these next several weeks obviously in practice.

“It’s like any other position on our football team: if we see the need to add depth and value, we will. But at this time, we’re confident with the guys we have moving forward.”

Nate Sudfeld’s Hot Start in Preseason Week 1

The injury to Nate Sudfeld spoiled an otherwise stellar debut for the backup quarterback. Early in the second quarter, Sudfeld hit a streaking Marken Michel on a 75-yard touchdown strike that looked as good as the Eagles drew it up.

Sudfeld finished 10-of-18 for 177 yards and one score on the night for a passer rating of 107.9. Michel, who has been fighting to make the 53-man roster as the fourth receiver, only caught the one ball. However, it sent his confidence through the roof.

“It’s been a long road. It’s been long. I feel like I put in a lot of work. Definitely the work is not over,” Michel said. “Only the people that’s closest to me know the things that I’ve been through to get to this point and to get that touchdown. For me, that touchdown wasn’t six points. It was way bigger than that.”

