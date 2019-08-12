Rookie Starts First Major Fight of Eagles Training Camp

Well, it only took 14 practices for the first real fight to break out at Eagles training camp. It happened Monday morning when rookie left tackle Andre Dillard took issue with third-year defensive end Derek Barnett almost knocking down his quarterback.

The two got into a feisty scrum during 11-on-11 team drills and needed to be pulled apart by teammates. According to reporters on the scene, Barnett rushed across the line and pushed Dillard into Carson Wentz and the quarterback nearly fell to the ground. Dillard, fearing for Wentz’s safety, shoved Barnett and the two young players went at it for a few minutes before tumbling to the turf. No one was injured and Barnett and Dillard hugged it out after all was said and done.

Dillard was seen speaking with both head coach Doug Pederson and GM Howie Roseman for a lengthy conversation after practice. Neither one immediately addressed the media. However, starting left tackle Jason Peters seemed to brush it off in comments to 94WIP.

Big fight at #Eagles training camp. Looked like Derek Barnett vs. an O-Linemen. Almost the entire team jumped in to stop it — Eliot Shorr-Parks (@EliotShorrParks) August 12, 2019

“That’s football man,” Jason Peters said of the fight, via 94WIP. “You’re going to have days like that. It’s good to have practices like that. You’re gonna fight your brother some days and love them some days too. It’s good to have days like this.”

Andre Dillard got a little emotional when Doug Pederson and Howie Roseman spoke to him after practice. Probably telling him just to take it a little easy, especially during a 10-10-10 practice. He declined to talk. Other o-linemen said they liked seeing his intensity. #Eagles — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) August 12, 2019

Unfortunately, the fight occurred during the portion of practice where cameras were not allowed to film.

Eagles Work Out Bruce Ellington

The Eagles brought veteran wide receiver Bruce Ellington in for a workout Sunday, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Ellington had signed a one-year contract with the New England Patriots in March, but the team released him in May. The 27-year-old has 79 catches for 769 yards and five touchdowns in 44 career games.

Former #Lions and #Patriots WR Bruce Ellington worked out for #Eagles today, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 11, 2019

Ellington was selected in the fourth round (106th overall) by the San Francisco 49ers in the 2014 NFL Draft. He has played for three different teams over his five-year NFL career, including stops in Houston, Detroit and San Francisco. The Texans placed Ellington on injured reserve last year with a hamstring injury. He gives the Eagles added depth at the wide receiver position — not that they really need it — after the team waived Shelton Gibson.

Nick Foles Running Sprints at Jaguars Camp

The Inquirer’s Marcus Hayes is down in Jacksonville covering Jaguars training camp and dropped this nugget about Nick Foles. Apparently, the former Eagles quarterback was running 50-yard sprints in the heat after practice. Foles, in his first season with the Jaguars, ran ten 50-yard sprints in full pads after the rest of the team went inside following a three-hour practice. Why? Because that’s what champions do. Oh yeah, the heat index was 102 degrees.

Nick Foles ran ten 50-yard sprints. After a 3-hour practice. In full pads. Alone. After every other player went into the locker room.

The heat index is 102 degrees.#Leadership #Eagles #Jaguars pic.twitter.com/OCZQhXx5i8 — Marcus Hayes (@inkstainedretch) August 12, 2019

It makes sense. And this quote from Foles after the Super Bowl win kind of shows his determination and will.

“I know that when I listen to people speak, and they share their weaknesses, I’m listening because I can resonate,” Foles said after leading the Eagles to their first Super Bowl win. “So, I’m not perfect, I’m not Superman. I might be in the NFL, and we might have just won the Super Bowl, but I still have daily struggles … And that’s really just been the message, simple. If something’s going on in your life and you’re struggling, embrace it, because you’re growing.”

