Eagles’ Brandon Graham Has Special Message for Nick Foles

Brandon Graham is one of the nicest guys on the entire Philadelphia Eagles roster. When the highly-motivated defensive end lines up across from Nick Foles Thursday night, he isn’t holding back. Graham wants to remind Foles he’s now the enemy.

“Hopefully when we get out there we get to touch him a little bit. Let him know we miss him,” a laughing Graham said.

Graham prefaced the tongue-in-cheek comment by reminding everyone that the former Eagles quarterback will always remain beloved in Philadelphia. Foles was the cape-less hero who delivered the city its first Super Bowl championship, a thirst-defining drought that lasted 52 years.

“How could we forget him [Foles]? He’s the one who brought it back,” Graham said.

It’s unclear how much either player will play in Thursday’s game between the Eagles and Jaguars. It’s the second preseason game and a rash of injuries have already hit the Eagles hard, including Nate Sudfeld, Lane Johnson and Dallas Goedert.

The decision on whom plays and for how long rests with Eagles head coach Doug Pederson.

“There’s a fine line between how much rest and how much push, and so that’s the thing we’re working through right now,” Pederson said earlier this week. “But I’m taking all that into consideration going into this first game.”

Eagles Waive Shelton Gibson

The Eagles made a minor roster move Sunday night when they released wide receiver Shelton Gibson. He was struggling with an ankle injury at training camp and not expected to make the final 53-man roster.

Gibson, a fifth-round pick in 2017, played in five regular-season games and caught five balls for 59 yards, including seeing action in Super Bowl LII.

Roster Move: #Eagles have signed CB Sojourn Shelton and waived/injured WR Shelton Gibson.#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/uXzuPX3UPB — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) August 11, 2019

The Eagles could sneak Gibson back onto the practice squad if he ends up going unclaimed by another team. The team signed cornerback Sojourn Shelton to fill Gibson’s spot on the roster.

Shelton, 24, went undrafted out of Wisconsin in 2017 before inking with the Arizona Cardinals. He spent time on the Cincinnati Bengals’ practice squad, but has never played in a regular-season game.