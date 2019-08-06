Eagles’ Miles Sanders Says ‘Talent Don’t Win Super Bowls’

The lofty accolades came flooding in after the clinic Miles Sanders put on at Sunday night’s open practice. The rookie made a lightning-quick jump cut on a hand-off play and raced into the end zone untouched from about seven yards out. That one play was enough to have legions of fans comparing the rookie to the greatest running back in Eagles franchise history, LeSean McCoy.

Sanders, a second-round pick out of Penn State, appeared on 94WIP with Ike Reese and Jon Marks Monday and wouldn’t take the bait on drawing that comparison — or the other one to the Giants’ Saquon Barkley. However, the 22-year-old was quick to remind everyone about the immense chip on his shoulder. No one expected Sanders to go as high as he did in April’s draft.

“They picked me that high for a reason, so I come in with a chip on my shoulder,” Sanders told 94WIP. “You know, a lot of people kind of doubted me, coming into the draft and stuff so people didn’t really think I was going to go that high or people didn’t really see that type of skill set in me.”

The skillset being referred to is the same one that made McCoy such a household name in Philly. Sanders has flashed the same ability to cut on a dime and make defenders miss in space, along with a reliable set of hands out of the backfield.

“What I show on the field is really being able to run between the tackles, and being able to pass block, that brings me a long way in the league. I know that, and catching the ball out of the backfield,” Sanders said.

Eagles Know Talent Doesn’t Win Super Bowls

It’s been the common refrain from this Eagles team. Despite all the talent in the world, on offense and defense, talent alone doesn’t put the Lombardi Trophy in that big glass case at the NovaCare Complex. No, it takes all 53 guys on that roster all working and moving in the same direction. There is only one football and the Eagles have many mouths to feed in their high-octane offense.

“Talent don’t win you Super Bowls,” Sanders told 94WIP. “So we kind of don’t talk about how the ball gets spread around. I don’t know how the balls are going to be spread, but when it’s your turn, just take over. We got so many weapons we can use. We got to communicate it the right way, we got to build the right chemistry … the sky’s the limit.”

Sanders’ comments echo those from Malcolm Jenkins back in June when the safety admitted all the talk about Super Bowls was merely hype kicked into overdrive.

“That’s all on paper,” Jenkins said. “We have fun in, what is it, June now? Talking about what team is better, but this team in this locker room hasn’t won a game yet.”

Sanders Loves ‘Crazier’ Eagles Fans

Sanders, a native of Woodland Hills, has played his entire academic and professional career in the state of Pennsylvania. He grew up near Pittsburgh surrounded by Steelers fans, then embraced the rowdy Nittany Lions fans while at Penn State. Now, he’s learning to love Eagles fans in Philadelphia.

“It’s been pretty cool, it’s a football city out here,” Sanders told 94WIP. “Pittsburgh fans are crazy. Penn State fans are crazy. Philly fans are even crazier. I’m kind of used to that type of fan base.”

