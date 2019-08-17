Eagles Add Another Quarterback After Injury to Cody Kessler

The Philadelphia Eagles signed veteran journeyman quarterback Josh McCown. He agreed to a one-year deal with the team Saturday and will return for his 18th season after short retirement. According to Adam Schefter, McCown will resume his broadcasting career at ESPN next year.

McCown, who served as Sam Darnold’s backup for the New York Jets in 2018, has spent time with seven different teams in a long career that has spanned two decades. The 40-year-old has played in 99 games, including making 76 starts, and has thrown for 17,707 yards with 98 touchdowns against 82 interceptions. McCown made three starts for the Jets last season and went 60-of-110 (54.5% completion percentage) for 539 passing yards.

McCown enjoyed one of his finest seasons as a starting quarterback in 2017 when he threw for 2,926 yards and 18 touchdowns for the Jets. Despite his success in New York, the team elected to draft Darnold the following year and McCown was left holding the clipboard. The backup quarterback has seen and done it all, including once playing wide receiver in a game for Lions.

McCown announced his retirement on June 17, 2019 in a heartfelt letter published by the Players Tribune where he detailed his entire NFL journey, from being drafted as a 22-year-old kid by the Arizona Cardinals to his undying affection for his high school quarterbacks coach Matt Turner. He called it “One Heck of a Journey” and even confided that he didn’t mind the dreaded “journeyman” label. In fact, McCown embraced it.

“So if you would have told me back then that I would go on to play for 10 different NFL teams over the next 17 years, I would have said, “Shoot, 17 years? I’ll take it.” “But 10 different teams? No way….” I guess it just goes to show that you don’t always get to choose your own path. But looking back, I’m proud of how my career has gone. I don’t shy away from the journeyman label. I embrace it, full force.”

McCown will report to the Eagles immediately once he passes a physical. The team will still list Nate Sudfeld as their backup as the young quarterback continues to recover from a broken wrist. He has put a six-week timetable on his return. Cody Kessler is still in the NFL’s concussion protocol.