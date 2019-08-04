Dallas Cowboys Rally for El Paso Victims

el paso

Mario Tama/Getty Images EL PASO, TEXAS - AUGUST 04: A sign is posted near the scene of a mass shooting at a Walmart which left at least 20 people dead on August 4, 2019 in El Paso, Texas. A 21-year-old male suspect, identified as Patrick Crusius from a Dallas suburb, surrendered to police at the scene. At least 26 people were wounded in the shooting. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

After Saturday’s mass shooting at an El Paso Walmart and Cielo Vista Mall, where 20 people were killed and more injured, Dallas Cowboys players sparked dialogue about guns and rallied support for the victims and their families.

A series of social media posts by players within the organization surfaced throughout Sunday morning.

George Iloka Fuels Dialogue

Cowboys safety George Iloka started a dialogue about gun violence and how to deter it on his Twitter account:

IIoka proposes changes to help gun violence:

He takes on more questions from followers or otherwise:

He continues:

He makes his stance clear after this tweet:

Other Players’ Comments

Cowboys cornerback Jourdan Lewis joined Iloka on Twitter:

Defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence sends his prayers to the El Paso community:

Cowboys defensive end Tyrone Crawford also sends his prayers.

Heavy will continue to add Cowboys’ posts as they become available. The organization has not posted about El Paso or Dayton at this time.

El Paso Shooting

On Saturday, the suspected gunman, Patrick Crusius, opened fire at the El Paso Walmart and was later taken into custody by Police.

Governor Greg Abbott said Crusius’ crimes will be prosecuted “as both a capital murder but also as a hate crime.”

Police reported that the gunman posted a four-page letter online which had white nationalist sentiments.

