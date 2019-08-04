Dallas Cowboys Rally for El Paso Victims

After Saturday’s mass shooting at an El Paso Walmart and Cielo Vista Mall, where 20 people were killed and more injured, Dallas Cowboys players sparked dialogue about guns and rallied support for the victims and their families.

A series of social media posts by players within the organization surfaced throughout Sunday morning.

George Iloka Fuels Dialogue

Cowboys safety George Iloka started a dialogue about gun violence and how to deter it on his Twitter account:

I’m tired of saying thoughts and prayers every time there’s a tradegy. But until our lawmakers decided to actually do something meaningful with our guns laws things will never change and will probably get worse. My heart goes out to the victims, their family, and all of El Paso — George Iloka (@George_iloka) August 4, 2019

IIoka proposes changes to help gun violence:

Mental health evaluation for starters.

Universal background checks.

More restrictions on certain classes of weapons.

Drug test.

Complete restrictions on private sells. https://t.co/Nq5gMi1iSF — George Iloka (@George_iloka) August 4, 2019

He takes on more questions from followers or otherwise:

People lock their doors because it makes it harder for burglars to break in. You don’t leave your key in the ignition and wonder why some drove off with your car. It’s about making things harder and less accessible for criminals. https://t.co/cWBxBeui5r — George Iloka (@George_iloka) August 4, 2019

He continues:

So why do we have any laws then. Why just compete anarchy. https://t.co/SP239avA1t — George Iloka (@George_iloka) August 4, 2019

He makes his stance clear after this tweet:

Don’t live in absolutes. Nothing can prevent everything. Just like seatbelt don’t save lives every time. But they sure do help. https://t.co/lwyhm15OWx — George Iloka (@George_iloka) August 4, 2019

Other Players’ Comments

Cowboys cornerback Jourdan Lewis joined Iloka on Twitter:

It hurts lives are getting taken because of, race and sexual orientation. I really pray to God we start seeing how stupid that is. — Jourdan Lewis (@JourdanJD) August 4, 2019

That being said, Im praying for everyone in El Paso and Dayton. — Jourdan Lewis (@JourdanJD) August 4, 2019

Defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence sends his prayers to the El Paso community:

Prayers up 🙏🏿 to the El Paso community! #senselessviolence — DeMarcus Lawrence (@TankLawrence) August 4, 2019

Cowboys defensive end Tyrone Crawford also sends his prayers.

COWBOYS NATION! Please join me in Praying 🙏🏽 for those directly affected by the shooting in El Paso! So Sad. — Tyrone Crawford 🇨🇦 (@TCrawford98) August 4, 2019

Heavy will continue to add Cowboys’ posts as they become available. The organization has not posted about El Paso or Dayton at this time.

El Paso Shooting

On Saturday, the suspected gunman, Patrick Crusius, opened fire at the El Paso Walmart and was later taken into custody by Police.

Governor Greg Abbott said Crusius’ crimes will be prosecuted “as both a capital murder but also as a hate crime.”

At least 20 people have been killed and many more injured in a mass shooting in the Texas city of El Paso Governor Greg Abbott described it as "one of the most deadly days in the history of Texas" [Tap to expand] https://t.co/v0U6XP9gRM pic.twitter.com/EFRvSGQxgd — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) August 4, 2019

Police reported that the gunman posted a four-page letter online which had white nationalist sentiments.

