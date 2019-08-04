Dallas Cowboys Rally for El Paso Victims

After Saturday’s mass shooting at an El Paso Walmart and Cielo Vista Mall, where 20 people were killed and more injured, Dallas Cowboys players sparked dialogue about guns and rallied support for the victims and their families.
A series of social media posts by players within the organization surfaced throughout Sunday morning.
George Iloka Fuels Dialogue
Cowboys safety George Iloka started a dialogue about gun violence and how to deter it on his Twitter account:
IIoka proposes changes to help gun violence:
He takes on more questions from followers or otherwise:
He continues:
He makes his stance clear after this tweet:
Other Players’ Comments
Cowboys cornerback Jourdan Lewis joined Iloka on Twitter:
Defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence sends his prayers to the El Paso community:
Cowboys defensive end Tyrone Crawford also sends his prayers.
Heavy will continue to add Cowboys’ posts as they become available. The organization has not posted about El Paso or Dayton at this time.
Follow the Heavy on Cowboys Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!
El Paso Shooting
On Saturday, the suspected gunman, Patrick Crusius, opened fire at the El Paso Walmart and was later taken into custody by Police.
Governor Greg Abbott said Crusius’ crimes will be prosecuted “as both a capital murder but also as a hate crime.”
Police reported that the gunman posted a four-page letter online which had white nationalist sentiments.
READ NEXT: Cowboys’ Superstar Leaves Practice With Heel Injury
Follow Rich Durazzo on TWITTER for more articles like this and more!