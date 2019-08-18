With the Lakers set to try and bring in another big man in the wake of DeMarcus Cousins’ injury, Dwight Howard’s name is one that has been floated around most frequently. While not technically a free agent yet, Howard is awaiting a likely buyout from the Memphis Grizzlies. Despite their checkered past, the strong fit on both sides makes a Howard-Lakers reunion a realistic possibility.

Follow the Heavy Los Angeles Lakers page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Lakers’ Dwight Howard Outlook Shifts Thanks to Grizzlies

Regarding the Lakers and Dwight Howard, a team source says their interest is more “due diligence “ after the Boogie injury. Memphis has granted permission for Dwight and his camp to speak to teams, one of which is the Lakers. — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) August 18, 2019

Earlier in the day, reports indicated that the Lakers were set to ask the Grizzlies to speak with Dwight Howard. However, according to ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne, the Grizzlies have now granted the Lakers permission to actually speak with Howard and allow the team to do its due diligence before they come to a decision on if they feel a reunion could potentially work.

Howard has gone on record saying that he would enjoy playing in Los Angeles and that as an older player, he has a different perspective on things than he did his first time around on the Lakers. While the Lakers’ exact level of interest remains unknown, they are in dire need of big man depth and Howard seems to be by far the most talented option available.

Other Lakers Free Agency Big Man Options

Dwight Howard seems to be the most logical option should the buyout go as planned given that while he is a bit on the older side, he still has plus athleticism as well as the size to hang with bigger players like Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid. However, should things not go as planned, the Lakers need to take a look into some of the other available replacement options.

Given that the Lakers need to find someone capable of playing actual NBA caliber minutes, they likely will avoid most of the younger crop of talent on the market – not that there is a whole ton anyways. That said, what’s left in terms of traditional “fives” are pretty thin and mostly filled with aging names like Nene Hilario, Zaza Pachulia, and Andrew Bogut. While all three can still produce quality NBA minutes in short bursts, none of them could be steadily relied upon as a long-term starting option should McGee go down with an injury.

Kenneth Faried is also available and while a bit undersized for the five, plays with a ferocious tenacity and rebounds the ball well. One of the few competent big men in the midst of their athletic prime still on the market, Faried almost certainly wants to sign more than just a one-year minimum deal, though it seems unlikely The Manimal draws any significant interest from other teams until another big man gets hurt. While a center with traditional size makes a bit more sense given their roster makeup, beggars can’t be choosers with the center market as bone-dry as it is.

READ NEXT: Lakers Officially Announce Frank Vogel’s Coaching Staff