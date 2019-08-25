Jerry Jones Hopes Andrew Luck Becomes President After Sudden Retirement

You might say Jerry Jones was impressed by Andrew Luck’s suddenly-finished career.

The Dallas Cowboys‘ owner reacted to the abrupt retirement of the Indianapolis Colts‘ franchise quarterback following Saturday’s trouncing of the Houston Texans in their regular season dress rehearsal. And gave assembled media quite the soundbite.

“I know that to play football and everything that’s involved in playing this game, you’ve got to have your mind and heart not only committed to buying into it completely doing it, but almost you’ve got to over-commit to do it because you get so many ‘nos,'” Jones said, via ESPN’s Todd Archer. “You get so may ‘nos.’ Everybody does that plays this game. The ‘nos’ are everywhere. So to step back away from this thing, I honor him. I think lot of his family. I think a lot of his father. I think a lot of what he brought to football and wish him nothing but the very best. I hope he becomes the president of the United States.”

Luck went 1-1 in two career games against the Cowboys. The Colts blanked Dallas, 23-0, last season, with Luck tossing 192 scoreless yards on 16 completions.

But the 2018 Comeback Player of the Year, a once-in-a-generation talent who filled Peyton Manning’s legendary cleats, earned the deep and genuine respect of nearly everyone he came across — including Cowboys franchise QB Dak Prescott.

“I mean helluva a player, helluva player,” he gushed Saturday, per Archer. “Helluva guy the little bit I know of him being able to talk to him before a game and sharing a little bit of things. Respect him so, so much on the field, off the field. so that’s his decision. Everybody’s entitled to that. I don’t think that it’s fair for any of us to make any opinions about what he has going on. So respect his decision, wish him the best, just know that he was one of my favorite players to watch around the league and learn little things from. Hate to see a great player like that leave the game, but like I said don’t know the details, don’t want to speak on that. I’m not entitled to an opinion on that.”

Luck’s Reason for Retirement

The NFL landscape is still reeling from Luck opting to walk away, arguably the most shocking turn of events since Barry Sanders left the sport. The 29-year-old signal-caller owed “the hardest decision of my life” to a cumulative effect, Luck’s nagging injury history forcing him to dump his first true love.

“(The injuries have) taken my joy of this game away,” he said, per the Indianapolis Star. “I’ve been stuck in this process haven’t been able to live the life I want to live. After 2016, I played in pain and was unable to practice, I said I wouldn’t go through that again.

“It’s sad but I also have a lot of clarity in this. Difficult process. My wife, family, friends, Chris Ballard, Mr. Irsay, Frank Reich have been incredibly supportive. Thankful for them.”

Luck ends his six-year playing career having thrown for over 23,000 yards, 171 touchdowns and 83 interceptions. Jacoby Brissett is expected to succeed Luck as Indianapolis’ starter.

