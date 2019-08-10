Jimmy Moreland and Cole Holcomb Excelled in Redskins Preseason Opener

Even though the Washington Redskins were soundly defeated in their preseason opener against the Cleveland Browns, two young players helped their cause and stood out in the contest.

The Redskins starters in the contest were mainly consisting of backups and 53 man roster hopefuls who will need every chance to show what they can do in a limited capacity.

Two rookies excelled, however, and stole the show for the Redskins in the 30-10 loss.

1. CB Jimmy Moreland

The rookie who was drafted by the Redskins in the seventh round of the 2019 NFL Draft has excelled going back to rookie-minicamp.

Thursday night was no different as the former James Madison standout continued his rise as a name to be remembered by Redskins Nation.

Moreland, 23, forced two fumbles and continues to show the ball-hawking and playmaking skills that were a staple of his in college. He also produced a game-high of six tackles, to go with a game-high of three passes defended.

“I feel like I had a good game but I let a couple passes up you know, but overall I caused two turnovers and got two good pass breakups in the red zone,” Moreland said from inside the team’s locker room after the game. So, overall I think my game was a B. As a defense we got to get better and as a team, we have to improve. It was a great first game for me so move on and move forward and get better on that.”

Coach Jay Gruden while speaking with the media after the game was pleased with how the first-year player performed.

“He’s been active since [he got here],” Gruden said. “Glad the game wasn’t too fast for him. He Played nickel, played outside. Made some plays. So, yeah, it was pretty impressive.”

A lock to make the Redskins final 53 man roster, Moreland’s play is putting him in serious contention for ample playing time when the regular season starts.

2. LB Cole Holcomb

Holcomb has quietly put together a strong training camp after being drafted in the fifth round by the Redskins.

The middle linebacker has a nose for the ball and also is a solid tackler. Against Cleveland, the former North Carolina second-team All-ACC performer made several plays that thwarted Browns drives.

#Redskins fans you have to feel good about Jimmy Moreland and Cole Holcomb. Those two rookies have been making plays all the way back to rookie-mini camp. — Lake Lewis Jr (@LakeLewis) August 9, 2019

Although his stat line of three tackles doesn’t jump off the page, Holcomb’s play was solid and just like the aforementioned Moreland, is playing himself into major playing time.

If both players can continue their ascensions, they could be pleasant late-round steals for the Redskins and perhaps become household names in the near the future.