John Wall Best Point Guard in Wizards History Says Gilbert Arenas

John Wall is the best point guard in Washington Wizards history.

In a phone interview today with rising NBA writer, Landon Buford, Gilbert Arenas told Buford that’s the case.

“Yes, I think so,” Gilbert Arenas told Buford of Wall.

“His longevity. Because people try to say I am, but he has played in Washington longer than I did. My impact was probably greater because I came on like a rocket, but his longevity outweighs what I did.”

Before being sidelined due to injury last season, Wall put up career numbers for the Wizards and averaged 20.7, 3.6 rebounds and 8.7 assists per in 32 games.

Agent Zero spent eight years with the Wizards. During those years he went toe to toe with LeBron James during his first stint with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Arenas averaged 25 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 5.7 assists per game.

Wall, a five-time NBA All Star was drafted by the Wizards in 2010 out of the University of Kentucky and in eight seasons with the Wiz Kids, Wall has a career average of 19 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 9.2 assists per game.

The injury bug has hit Wall kind of hard recently. Wall ruptured his Achilles in February. Wall later slipped and fell at his home during his recovery process. As a result, he may not return this season.

Last week, Wall told reporters during his annual backpack giveaway in Maryland that he was ‘not willing to’ sit out all of next season.

“But that’s what the doctors say, that’s what the team says,” said Wall. “So I’m fine listening to them (the team) and not trying to do my own thing.”

“I feel great. I’ve been jogging the last couple days, I’ve been on the court doing basketball workouts, I’m doing weightlifting every day. So I don’t know where I’m at. I don’t want to lie to you guys.I always try to be honest with y’all. So I don’t know exactly where I’m at, but I know I’m making progress and I’m headed where I’m supposed to be. But I’m not rushing myself back.”

John Wall is owed $170 million over the next four seasons and some believe that the Wizards that finished 32-50 last season and missed the NBA Playoffs are looking to build around Bradley Beal.

Beal was on the money for the Wizards posting 25.6 points, 5 rebounds and 5.5 assists per ga

“I watched Bradley Beal in college against us in Kentucky,” former Washington Wizards point guard and ex-Kentucky assistant coach, Rod Strickland told me. Rod Strickland told me on the Scoop B Radio Podcast.

“I used to sit on the bench and watch him warm up, and I said: ‘man, this kid’s got the golden stroke.’ And in the game, he was missing.”

Beal finished the season averaging 14.8 points per game. He also helped his team advance to the Elite Eight during the NCAA tournament before being ousted by Louisville. “That season in college, his last year, he didn’t really shoot the ball well,” recounted Strickland.