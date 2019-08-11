WATCH: Julie Ertz Has Catch with Zach Ertz at Eagles Training Camp

One month after leading the United States to a world championship in soccer, Julie Ertz was lending her kicking expertise to the Philadelphia Eagles. Ertz, who is married to Eagles tight end Zach Ertz, was seen having a catch with receivers and punting a few footballs at Sunday morning’s practice. As her husband once proudly stated, Julie is most definitely a “freaking baller.”

The Eagles official Twitter account posted a motivational message to fans where she proclaimed the team looks “phenomenal” and stopped by camp to promote her upcoming friendly match in Philadelphia. The U.S. Women’s Soccer Team, the back-to-back World Cup champions, will be playing Portugal at Lincoln Financial Field on August 29. Tickets are nearly sold out, but still available (click here).

Zach was the ultimate superfan during the women’s national team run to another world championship all summer. The Pro Bowl tight end flew over to Paris to watch his wife play and celebrated with her on the field after they beat the Netherlands 2-0 to secure their record fourth World Cup title.

“It was just incredible to be over there that long and seeing her do what she loves,” Zach told NFL Network. “I thought she just played unbelievable the entire tournament and the way she dominated on the pitch was fun to watch, and I was just so proud of her.”

Julie Has Catch with Her Husband

Everyone knows Julie Ertz has an amazing leg, as evidenced by her heady play on the backend for the women’s national team. From her position as a midfielder, it is her main responsibility to control the pace and keep the ball away from the goaltender. Naturally, Julie can boot the ball a mile and then some. On Sunday morning, she put those skills on display at Eagles training camp by testing her leg out on a few punts.

The Eagles get a visit from Zach Ertz’s wife, Julie….still kicking even on her off day.#Eagles #trainingcamp2019 #USWNT pic.twitter.com/vjCprxZz9l — Ed Benkin (@EdBenkin) August 11, 2019

Julie also played a little throw-and-catch with her husband during a break in the action. Not quite a perfect spiral, but good enough to get a tryout.

Zach in Awe of Way Julie Dominated World Cup

Zach had been excused early from Eagles mandatory minicamp so he could fly out to France to be with Julie at the World Cup tournament in Paris. It was a move co-signed by the entire organization, including head coach Doug Pederson. Zach discussed what it meant for him to be there, sitting in the stands for the final game, with the “Good Morning, Football” crew.

“It was crazy,” Zach told GMF. “Obviously, I’ve seen the work that Julie and all the girls have done for the past four years and just being able to be over there, like Julie said, for an extended period of time … our schedules rarely line up. I’ll have a bye week during the year and I’ll be flying to Canada to watch her soccer game instead of being on vacation.”

WORLD FREAKING CHAMPS!!!!! SO PROUD OF YOU ⁦@julieertz⁩!!! pic.twitter.com/NOoqOK3gha — Zach Ertz (@ZERTZ_86) July 7, 2019

Zach has been plugging his wife’s new book called “Chase Your Dreams” and it is available for purchase on Amazon. It is described as a lesson in “leading a life of faith and virtue,” coupled with personal stories from Julie’s childhood.

