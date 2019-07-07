Julie Ertz’s Husband, Zach Ertz, Describes Wife as a ‘Freaking Baller’

For those wondering who has top billing in the Ertz household, Julie Ertz’s husband, Zach Ertz, cleared things up on Instagram. Zach posted a photo of themselves after a World Cup match along with a clever caption.

“A freaking BALLER and her husband,” Zach noted on Instagram.

You may remember the controversy at the beginning of the World Cup after CBS News referred to Julie as Zach’s wife without including her name in the headline. CBS has since updated the title, but this led to a debate as to who has accomplished more. Julie was part of the 2015 World Cup title team and has a chance to add a second to her resume in 2019. Zach played an integral role on the Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl team in 2018.

Julie Called Zach Her “No. 1 Fan” on Instagram

Zach is not the only one who has been sending out complimentary social media posts. Julie called Zach her “No. 1 fan” in a thoughtful Instagram post during the knockout round of the World Cup.

“My number 1 fan. The amount of sacrifices to get here makes it all worth it to share moments like this. Not done yet. We go again. 👰🏼,” Julie posted on Instagram.

Back in March, Julie celebrated their two-year anniversary by giving her NFL husband a shoutout. Julie described herself as the “happiest wife on the planet” as she posted a photo from their wedding day.

“Happy Anniversary @zachertz! Thank you for making me the happiest wife on the planet. I love everything about you sweet man! This day two years ago was the most amazing and joyous day of my life. You continuously amaze me, support me and love me. Happy 2 years ❤️❤️😘😍,” Julie noted on Instagram.

Zach Defended Julie & the USWNT After They Received Criticism for Their 13-0 Victory Over Thailand

The USWNT has not been without criticism throughout the World Cup. Some fans and media members disapproved of the USA scoring 13 goals against Thailand along with their celebrations. Zach defended the team citing the goal differential rule.

“First of all, the first tie-breaker in the World Cup for the group stage is goal differential,” Zach told CBS News. “So it would be a crime for them to take their foot off the gas and then finish second in the group because they took their foot off the gas. Second, the best way to build team chemistry, I think you guys saw that a couple years ago with us, was the way we celebrate with one another.”

After the World Cup, it will be business as usual for the pro sports couple. Zach will report to Eagles training camp on July 24, per ESPN.

Julie will head back to the NWSL where she plays for the Chicago Red Stars. Chicago’s next game after the World Cup is July 13 against the Houston Dash. Julie is hoping she will have a second World Cup title when she returns to Chicago.