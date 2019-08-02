WATCH: Khalfani Muhammad Scores First Touchdown of the 2019 NFL Season

Denver running back Khalfani Muhammad scored the first touchdown of the NFL preseason Thursday night at the Hall of Fame Game. The Bronco back out of Cal punched it in from three yards out to cap the opening drive, while Brandon McManus converted the extra point for the 7-0 lead.

Muhammad entered the league in 2017 as a seventh-round draft pick to the Tennessee Titans. After a short stint with the Patriots prior to the 2018 season, he earned a spot on Denver’s practice squad. He has yet to record a statistic in a regular-season game.

He rushed for 2073 yards over four years for the Golden Bears, including a career-high of 827 yards in his senior season in 2016. He was a speedster in high school at Sherman Oaks Notre Dame in Southern California, posting a personal best of 10.22 in the 100-meter dash. This earned him the Gatorade Player of the Year in Track for the state of California in 2012.

Here’s video of his touchdown versus Atlanta. He currently has three carries for 11 yards.