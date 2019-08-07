In what has become a much anticipated weekly tradition, LeBron kept the fans on edge for his latest installment in the Taco Tuesday saga. However, on a day that saw his agent and close business partner, Rich Paul, get seemingly stonewalled by the NCAA, James was still all smiles when it came time for Taco Tuesday with the family.

WATCH: LeBron James Drools on Himself In Latest Taco Tuesday Video

LeBron has gotta chill😂 pic.twitter.com/DaoQylvFdu — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) August 7, 2019

James got so excited in the latest installment of Taco Tuesday that he actually spat up all over himself – before wiping it off and playing it cool. James got hyped up on the leadup as he went around the room and asked everyone from his family to his staff of chefs what day it was.

Previous installments of Taco Tuesday have featured cameos from big names such as Anthony Davis, however, LeBron seems to be taking Taco Tuesday a bit easier today after dealing with the fallout from the “Rich Paul Rule”.

LeBron James and Anthony Davis Top League’s Best Duos

After an era ruled by three (or more) superstars sharing the court, the NBA playing seems to have leveled and the age of dynamic duos is upon us. From Houston’s reunification of James Harden and Russel Westbrook to the Nets’ (next year) duo of Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant, the league is stacked with dominant two main pairings. The Clippers made a major splash in landing two-way superstars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, however, the best two-man duo in the league seems to belong to the team whose shadow the Clippers have long lived in.

Assuming this season doesn’t see a massive regression from James, the Lakers have two of the league’s top five players when factoring Anthony Davis into the mix. While slept on a bit after sitting out with an “injury” after demanding a trade last season, Davis was widely considered one of the top five, if not top three players in the sport. Only going into his age 26 season, Davis looks to still have room to grow – which would be terrifying for the rest of the league.

Similar to Davis, James missed time last year and after missing the playoffs, had many analysts doubting his status as the game’s premier player. While he is starting to put some serious miles on his legs, James hasn’t shown any indication of slowing down and until his production or impact on the game takes a serious nosedive, should be expected to be the same hyper-efficient catalyst of the Lakers offense for years to come.

Most importantly, the two seem to have complementary styles of play and while it may take some time to get used to sharing the court with one another, the idea of a James-Davis pick and roll duo is enough to give even the best defensive minds nightmares.

