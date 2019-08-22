Patriots Depth Chart: Impact of Potential Patrick Chung Discipline

The New England Patriots secondary has had an impressive start to preseason and is already looking to be one of the most dominant units in the NFL.

But with the news of safety Patrick Chung’s indictment sending ripples through the organization, there’s now a possibility New England will be without his services this season. Chung was already limited in practice, recovering from offseason shoulder surgery.

So now, with the potential absence of Chung, how do the Patriots stack up at safety?

Devin McCourty

The top safety on the team, McCourty is not only a leader on the field but in the locker room as well.

He has played a full season each of the last three years and has missed just five regular-season games in his entire career — talk about reliable. He averages a little over two interceptions a year as well.

In coverage, McCourty rarely allows a big play and is one of the best tacklers on the defensive side of the ball.

Duron Harmon

“The Closer.”

Another Rutgers alum, Harmon has 15 interceptions in six seasons as a safety. He has only missed one regular-season game and that came in his rookie season.

Each of the last two years, Harmon has finished with four interceptions and has three picks in 16 career postseason games. And let’s not forget he provided the crucial QB hurry that forced Jared Goff into a late fourth-quarter interception during Super Bowl LIII.

He has only started 21 times in 95 games but that could be changing now as he enters season number-seven.

Terrence Brooks

A veteran brought over from the division rival New York Jets following stints with the Philadelphia Eagles and Baltimore Ravens. He has started only once in 65 NFL games but has seen consistent snaps on special teams.

While his coverage continues to improve as he adapts to the Patriots’ defensive scheme, Brooks has been hoping to carve out a larger role as a safety. With his determination level at a high, he is poised for a breakout season should he get a chance.

Obi Melifonwu

In danger of being cut, Melifonwu would be the substitute for Chung at safety on the roster. A local product out of UConn via nearby Grafton, Massachusetts, Melifonwu has shown great speed and agility but has had lapses in coverage during the preseason.

Nate Ebner

Bill Belichick sure does love his special teams. Ebner has never recorded an interception and rarely sees time on defense. But he does a good job of tackling receivers or kick returners mostly. A former rugby player, he’s a hard hitter who could bruise receivers over the middle should he get his chance. But Ebner is definitely more of a role player.

Duke Dawson

Wait a second, isn’t he a cornerback?

Yes, he is. But in his time with Florida, he showed his versatility as an outside corner and even played a considerable amount of safety. And given the problems he’s had in man coverage, trying him out at safety might not be a bad idea, certainly better than wasting the second-rounder in his second season without really giving him a shot.

