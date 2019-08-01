Patriots’ Tom Brady Hits the Weights, Opens up About Contract

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady has eyes on the future just days before his 42nd birthday.

Speaking to reporters after practice on Wednesday, the quarterback touched on a variety of subjects including his contract situation, offseason with his family, and his durability.

Bulky Tom Brady

Brady, coming off his sixth Super Bowl title last season, benefited from a strong performance by the offensive line. He was sacked just 21 times, only the third time in the last eight seasons he was sacked under 25 times.

But those hits are taking more of a toll on his older body and it’s important for him to maintain his durability in a different way. No, he won’t be straying from his patented diet but he will be making a few more trips to the weight room.

“I wanted to get a little bigger this year and put on a few more pounds and try to absorb the hits a little bit more, and I worked pretty hard at that,” Brady said on Wednesday.

Brady described the work he put in as positive and it looks like it has paid off for him so far. Although it looked like it at the start of his career, Brady is no stranger to the weight room. Atlanta quarterback Matt Ryan recently recalled a moment he shared with Brady almost a decade ago in the Falcons’ weight room after a joint practice.

In the interview with NBC Sports’ Peter King, he noted how Brady was focusing more on ‘trying to lengthen and be strong but mobile’ at that juncture in his career. It appears Brady is continuing to apply this practice into his routine.

Family Matters for Tom Brady

Over the last few off-seasons, Brady has spent time with his family. But when the calendar flips to August, it’s all business for the husband and father of three. He was open about the effect it has on his family.

“When I’m here doing my thing, my wife’s got to hold down the fort and she has put a lot on hold over the years to support my dreams,” Brady said. “I feel like it’s my responsibility as a husband to do the same for her.”

However, Brady says there is mutual happiness at the start of the football season that rubs off on the entire family.

“She’s happy when I get back to football because she knows how happy I am,” Brady said. “It was a great off-season, but now it’s time for football, and I think everyone in our family is prepared for that.”

Brady’s Contract Year

For the first time in his entire NFL career, Brady will be playing in a contract year. Entering the final season of his two-year, $41 million deal, the quarterback is optimistic about the future.

“None of us are really promised anything,” Brady said. “I’m trying to do the best I can do today and just let those things sort themselves out.”

Brady has consistently voiced his desire to play until he is 45. To do so in New England, the Patriots and Brady will need to come to terms on an extension sooner rather than later.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft, coach Bill Belichick, and Brady have a tremendous working relationship – one of the longest in professional football – so it’s hopeful that they can work something out for the future.

But for now, Brady is looking to prove he’s earned a new contract which he rightly deserves. Brady, and his mother Galynn, have shouldered the responsibility onto the team owner.

“Talk to Mr. Kraft,” Brady said. “No, like I said, we’ve got a great relationship so we’ll see how it goes.”