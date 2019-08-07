Player Props: How Many Strikeouts Can James Paxton Get vs. Orioles?

James Paxton will try to help the New York Yankees get their eighth straight win when they end a three-game series with the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday night.

New York Yankees (74-39) vs. Baltimore Orioles (38-75)

Wednesday, August 7 at 7:05 PM ET

Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Coverage: MLB Network

Paxton Dominates Red Sox

James Paxton (6-6, 4.61 ERA. 1.46 WHIP) had lost his previous three decisions before beating the Red Sox 4-2 last Friday after giving up just two earned runs on two hits (one home run) and three walks with six strikeouts over six innings. Paxton is just 1-2 with a 6.98 ERA and a 1.62 WHIP over his last four starts but he has 28 strikeouts in 19 1/3 innings in that span.

The 30-year-old is 3-3 with a 5.83 ERA and a 1.70 WHIP in eight road starts with 56 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings and he beat the Orioles at Camden Yards on April 4, allowing four earned runs on eight hits (one home run) and two walks with nine strikeouts over 5 1/3 innings in an 8-4 win. Paxton is 3-1 with a 3.86 ERA and a 1.43 WHIP in five career starts against the Orioles with 31 strikeouts in 28 innings.

The left-hander has 123 strikeouts in 95 2/3 innings over 19 starts, averaging 11.6 strikeouts per nine innings (K/9), he has a 3.2 strikeout-to-walk ratio (K/BB) and 29.5 percent of his pitches have been strikes.

Opponents are hitting .272 against Paxton and through 19 starts this season he’s averaged 5.01 innings pitched and he has thrown at least seven strikeouts in three of his last five starts.

Morton’s Over/Under strikeout total tonight is set at 6.5.

James Paxton will have at least:

5 strikeouts (-1429)

6 strikeouts (-357)

7 strikeouts (-167)

8 strikeouts (-143)

9 strikeouts (+102)

10 strikeouts (+189)

11 strikeouts (+355)

12 strikeouts (+689)

13 strikeouts (+1645)

14 strikeouts (+2824)

*All odds and betting info courtesy of OddsShark and originally posted by BetOnline

The current Orioles roster is 17-for-68 (.250) with 22 strikeouts against Paxton. The Orioles are hitting just .253 against left-handers with 374 strikeouts in 1295 at-bats and overall they have 42 strikeouts in 199 at-bats over their last seven games.

Paxton has a .346 Weighted On-Base Average (wOBA) and he issues 3.6 walks per nine innings (BB/9) but the Orioles lineup will have eight batters with a strikeout rate above 21 percent, only one batter with a walk rate above 8.5 percent and three batters with a hard-hit rate above 36 percent. I like Paxton to record over 6.5 strikeouts tonight.