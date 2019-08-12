Player Props: How Many Strikeouts Can Merrill Kelly Get vs. Rockies?

The Arizona Diamondbacks are 1-8 in Merrill Kelly’s last nine starts and he will try to get back on track when his team opens a three-game series with the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field.

Arizona Diamondbacks (59-59) vs. Colorado Rockies (53-65)

Monday, August 12 at 8:40 PM ET

Coors Field

Coverage: ESPN+

Kelly Loses Sixth Straight Decision

Merrill Kelly (7-12, 4.52 ERA, 1.29 WHIP) is winless since June 12 and he has lost his last six decisions, including his last three starts. Kelly allowed four runs (three earned) on eight hits (one home run) and one walk with four strikeouts over six innings in a 7-3 loss against the Phillies last Monday and he is just 0-4 with a 6.49 ERA and a 1.42 WHIP in his last five starts, recording just 23 strikeouts in 26 1/3 innings.

The 30-year-old rookie is 4-7 with a 5.21 ERA and a 1.44 WHIP in 12 road starts and 0-2 with a 6.39 ERA and a 1.31 WHIP in two starts against the Rockies, including a 6-2 loss at Coors Field on May 28 when he gave up four earned runs on seven hits (one home run) and one walk with five strikeouts over 6 2/3 innings.

The right-hander has 104 strikeouts in 131 1/3 innings over 23 starts, averaging 7.13 strikeouts per nine innings (K/9), he has a 3.06 strikeout-to-walk ratio (K/BB) and 18.7 percent of his pitches have been strikes.

Opponents are hitting just .263 against Kelly and through 23 starts this season he’s averaged 5.70 innings pitched and he has thrown at least five strikeouts in two of his last five starts.

Kelly’s Over/Under strikeout total tonight is set at four.

Merrill Kelly will have at least:

2 strikeouts (-10000)

3 strikeouts (-714)

4 strikeouts (-213)

5 strikeouts (+120)

6 strikeouts (+133)

7 strikeouts (+237)

8 strikeouts (+483)

9 strikeouts (+600)

10 strikeouts (+2000)

The current Rockies roster is 15-for-46 (.326) with seven strikeouts against Kelly. The Rockies are hitting just .266 against right-handers with 698 strikeouts in 2722 at-bats and overall they have 50 strikeouts in 207 at-bats over their last six games.

Kelly has a .318 Weighted On-Base Average (wOBA), he issues 2.3 walks per nine innings (BB/9) and the projected Rockies lineup has just two batters with a strikeout rate above 21 percent, four batters with a Weighted On-Base Average (wOBA) above .340, three batters with Isolated Power (ISO) above .185 and four batters with a hard-hit rate above 36 percent.

I like the price I am getting so I will take Kelly to record over four strikeouts at +120 tonight.

