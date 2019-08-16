English Premier League Matchday 2: Storylines and How to Watch

The English Premier League is off and running for the 2019-20 season following a goal-filled opening weekend.
It was a strong start for reigning champion Manchester City, scoring a 5-0 win over West Ham thanks to a Raheem Sterling hat-trick. Their city neighbor, Manchester United, also delivered a strong 4-0 win over Chelsea to make a statement signaling their return.
Other big winners included Liverpool, 4-1 over Norwich City, Burnley, 3-0 over Southampton, and Brighton, 3-0 over Watford.
As much as there were goals, the defense was equally impressive with nine teams keeping clean sheets. Will matchday 2 offer the same excitement?
Here’s the full list of matches for the week and where to find them on television:
|DATE/TIME (EST)
|HOME
|AWAY
|PRIMARY TV (USA)
|Saturday, Aug. 17 at 7:30 a.m.
|Arsenal
|Burnley
|NBC Sports
|Saturday, Aug. 17 at 10 a.m.
|Southampton
|Liverpool
|NBC Sports
|Saturday, Aug. 17 at 10 a.m.
|Aston Villa
|Bournemouth
|CNBC
|Saturday, Aug. 17 at 10 a.m.
|Brighton
|West Ham
|NBC Sports Gold*
|Saturday, Aug. 17 at 10 a.m.
|Everton
|Watford
|NBC Sports Gold*
|Saturday, Aug. 17 at 10 a.m.
|Norwich City
|Newcastle
|NBC Sports Gold*
|Saturday, Aug. 17 at 12:30 p.m.
|Manchester City
|Tottenham
|NBC | Telemundo
|Sunday, Aug. 18 at 9 a.m.
|Crystal Palace
|Sheffield Utd.
|NBC Sports
|Sunday, Aug. 18 at 11:30 a.m.
|Chelsea
|Leicester City
|NBC Sports | Telemundo
|Monday, Aug. 19 at 3 p.m.
|Wolverhampton
|Manchester Utd.
|NBC Sports | Universo
The games will also be streaming on several platforms except for those starred (*):
fuboTV: Broadcasts live TV over the internet, no cable required. ($)
HuluLive: A personalized TV experience with multiple profiles and deep recommendations. ($)
Sling Blue: Sling TV is live TV you love, only better. ($)
PlayStation Vue: Watch the best of live streaming TV and On Demand shows on your favorite devices. (Free Trial)
Matchday Storylines
- Burnley‘s defense is considered among the best in the league, but how will stand up against last year’s Golden Boot winner Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Arsenal?
- Liverpool looks to keep it rolling against struggling Southampton, but short-rest and missing both goalkeepers Alisson and Adrian could hinder the Reds on the South coast. Simon Mignolet and Loris Karius are looking pretty good right about now.
- Aston Villa returns home seeking their first win of the new season against a Bournemouth team disappointed by its lackluster opening performance.
- Brighton‘s stunning victory over Watford could signal a special season ahead, followed up by a home meeting with a desperate West Ham squad humbled on opening day.
- Both Everton and Watford are still looking for their first goal of the season, with the former missing field general Morgan Schneiderlin to suspension.
- Norwich City keeper Tim Krul hosts his former team in Newcastle, both looking to rebound from opening-day losses.
- The match of the weekend pits Man City against Tottenham in a game featuring the two most prolific attacks in the league.
- Can Crystal Palace keep up its defensive form or will Sheffield United make it points in consecutive matches?
- Chelsea has some definite kinks to work out after a thumping last week, and relief doesn’t seem to be on the horizon with a strong Leicester City side visiting Stamford Bridge.
- The final match of the week, Manchester United travels to face Wolverhampton in a matchup where both teams have something to prove.