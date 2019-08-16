English Premier League Matchday 2: Storylines and How to Watch

English Premier League Matchday 2: Storylines and How to Watch

  • Views
  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Kepa Arrizabalaga

Getty Manchester United defeated Chelsea, 4-0, to close out the opening weekend.

The English Premier League is off and running for the 2019-20 season following a goal-filled opening weekend.

It was a strong start for reigning champion Manchester City, scoring a 5-0 win over West Ham thanks to a Raheem Sterling hat-trick. Their city neighbor, Manchester United, also delivered a strong 4-0 win over Chelsea to make a statement signaling their return.

Other big winners included Liverpool, 4-1 over Norwich City, Burnley, 3-0 over Southampton, and Brighton, 3-0 over Watford.

As much as there were goals, the defense was equally impressive with nine teams keeping clean sheets. Will matchday 2 offer the same excitement?

Here’s the full list of matches for the week and where to find them on television:

DATE/TIME (EST) HOME AWAY PRIMARY TV (USA)
Saturday, Aug. 17 at 7:30 a.m. Arsenal Burnley NBC Sports
Saturday, Aug. 17 at 10 a.m. Southampton Liverpool NBC Sports
Saturday, Aug. 17 at 10 a.m. Aston Villa Bournemouth CNBC
Saturday, Aug. 17 at 10 a.m. Brighton West Ham NBC Sports Gold*
Saturday, Aug. 17 at 10 a.m. Everton Watford NBC Sports Gold*
Saturday, Aug. 17 at 10 a.m. Norwich City Newcastle NBC Sports Gold*
Saturday, Aug. 17 at 12:30 p.m. Manchester City Tottenham NBC | Telemundo
Sunday, Aug. 18 at 9 a.m. Crystal Palace Sheffield Utd. NBC Sports
Sunday, Aug. 18 at 11:30 a.m. Chelsea Leicester City NBC Sports | Telemundo
Monday, Aug. 19 at 3 p.m. Wolverhampton Manchester Utd. NBC Sports | Universo

The games will also be streaming on several platforms except for those starred (*):

fuboTV: Broadcasts live TV over the internet, no cable required. ($)

HuluLive: A personalized TV experience with multiple profiles and deep recommendations. ($)

Sling Blue: Sling TV is live TV you love, only better. ($)

PlayStation Vue: Watch the best of live streaming TV and On Demand shows on your favorite devices. (Free Trial)

Matchday Storylines

  • Burnley‘s defense is considered among the best in the league, but how will stand up against last year’s Golden Boot winner Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Arsenal?
  • Liverpool looks to keep it rolling against struggling Southampton, but short-rest and missing both goalkeepers Alisson and Adrian could hinder the Reds on the South coast. Simon Mignolet and Loris Karius are looking pretty good right about now.
  • Aston Villa returns home seeking their first win of the new season against a Bournemouth team disappointed by its lackluster opening performance.
  • Brighton‘s stunning victory over Watford could signal a special season ahead, followed up by a home meeting with a desperate West Ham squad humbled on opening day.
  • Both Everton and Watford are still looking for their first goal of the season, with the former missing field general Morgan Schneiderlin to suspension.
  • Norwich City keeper Tim Krul hosts his former team in Newcastle, both looking to rebound from opening-day losses.
  • The match of the weekend pits Man City against Tottenham in a game featuring the two most prolific attacks in the league.
  • Can Crystal Palace keep up its defensive form or will Sheffield United make it points in consecutive matches?
  • Chelsea has some definite kinks to work out after a thumping last week, and relief doesn’t seem to be on the horizon with a strong Leicester City side visiting Stamford Bridge.
  • The final match of the week, Manchester United travels to face Wolverhampton in a matchup where both teams have something to prove.
  • Published
Read More
,