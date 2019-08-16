English Premier League Matchday 2: Storylines and How to Watch

The English Premier League is off and running for the 2019-20 season following a goal-filled opening weekend.

It was a strong start for reigning champion Manchester City, scoring a 5-0 win over West Ham thanks to a Raheem Sterling hat-trick. Their city neighbor, Manchester United, also delivered a strong 4-0 win over Chelsea to make a statement signaling their return.

Other big winners included Liverpool, 4-1 over Norwich City, Burnley, 3-0 over Southampton, and Brighton, 3-0 over Watford.

As much as there were goals, the defense was equally impressive with nine teams keeping clean sheets. Will matchday 2 offer the same excitement?

Here’s the full list of matches for the week and where to find them on television:

DATE/TIME (EST) HOME AWAY PRIMARY TV (USA) Saturday, Aug. 17 at 7:30 a.m. Arsenal Burnley NBC Sports Saturday, Aug. 17 at 10 a.m. Southampton Liverpool NBC Sports Saturday, Aug. 17 at 10 a.m. Aston Villa Bournemouth CNBC Saturday, Aug. 17 at 10 a.m. Brighton West Ham NBC Sports Gold* Saturday, Aug. 17 at 10 a.m. Everton Watford NBC Sports Gold* Saturday, Aug. 17 at 10 a.m. Norwich City Newcastle NBC Sports Gold* Saturday, Aug. 17 at 12:30 p.m. Manchester City Tottenham NBC | Telemundo Sunday, Aug. 18 at 9 a.m. Crystal Palace Sheffield Utd. NBC Sports Sunday, Aug. 18 at 11:30 a.m. Chelsea Leicester City NBC Sports | Telemundo Monday, Aug. 19 at 3 p.m. Wolverhampton Manchester Utd. NBC Sports | Universo

The games will also be streaming on several platforms except for those starred (*):

Matchday Storylines