Raiders’ Nathan Peterman Makes Epic 50-Yard Run [WATCH]

Nathan Peterman is growing on Jon Gruden and now we can see why. The Oakland Raiders‘ backup quarterback showed off an impressive motor with a 50-yard run on the team’s first drive of the second half of their game versus the Los Angeles Rams.

You can only hope to contain him. Nathan Peterman takes OFF for 51-yard scramble. 💨#LARvsOAK pic.twitter.com/IhOkhGlHc6 — Oakland Raiders (@Raiders) August 11, 2019

Pretty impressive wheels for a guy that ran a 4.82 40-yard dash at his combine. The other backup, Mike Glennon, started off strong leading the Raiders to a touchdown on their first drive of the game, but fell off and threw two bad interceptions. That opens up an excellent opportunity for Peterman to play well and take away the second spot from Glennon. Glennon is more experienced and has been more impressive in the regular season. Peterman has been very bad during his regular-season chances. He was great for the Buffalo Bills in last year’s preseason, so he’s still got a lot to do to prove that he can play in the regular season if Derek Carr goes down.

Peterman Leads Team to Touchdown

Not long after his long run, Peterman led the Raiders to the endzone for their second touchdown of the game. Undrafted rookie wide receiver Keelan Doss, who happens to be an Alameda native, brought in a pass from Peterman and muscled it across the goal line for the touchdown.

Alameda High School's own. What a moment for @keelandoss. pic.twitter.com/3xcDzidwD7 — Oakland Raiders (@Raiders) August 11, 2019

There was a delay for a moment because it was unclear if Doss’ knee was down before he crossed the goal line, but a review showed that he did get the touchdown.

