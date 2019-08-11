Raiders’ J.J Nelson Makes Amazing Catch Against Rams [WATCH]

One Oakland Raider that has impressed greatly in training camp is former Arizona Cardinals wide receiver J.J. Nelson. Nelson is mostly known for his speed, but he showed off his hand in a big way early the game against the Los Angeles Rams.

That’s some serious ball skills from the speedster. Nelson has quickly been proving that he’s more than just somebody that can run fast. He’s making the case that he should be the target of many Derek Carr passes. As the fourth option behind Tyrell Williams, Antonio Brown and Hunter Renfrow, Nelson should get open quite a bit. After a really bad year in 2018, the Raiders wide receiving corps is looking like of the team’s greatest strengths. It’s still early in the game, but don’t be surprised if Nelson makes a couple more exciting plays before he calls it a day.

