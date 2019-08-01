Raiders’ Rodney Hudson Gets Snubbed From NFL Top 100

The NFL Top 100 list has become an annual tradition for professional football. It’s a way for players to give their thoughts on other players. The voting is done 100 percent by current NFL players. There’s no writer, coach or fan involvement with the list. While it is a fun way for players to see what their peers think about them, it’s hardly the definitive list. Not every player plays each other every year, so it’s hard to get an accurate gauge on what players are actually the best. This leads to a number of snubs from the list.

Rodney Hudson Gets Snubbed From NFL Top 100

Starting center for the Oakland Raiders Rodney Hudson is simply one of the best in the NFL. He’s often cited as the second-best player at his position in the NFL and is on a number of other top 100 players lists. However, his peers don’t agree that he’s one of the top 100 players because he has been left off the list entirely. The Philadelphia Eagles’ Jason Kelce was the only center to make the list. One would think that being the second-best player in the world at something would warrant some respect, but apparently not.

"I compliment him to the day's end. He's special." Coach Gruden can't say enough good things about Rodney Hudson after the center earned his master's degree. Watch all of today's pressers here » https://t.co/BMgDtJahyu pic.twitter.com/xvA2nE2XUH — Oakland Raiders (@Raiders) June 11, 2019

While there are certainly a lot of very good players in the NFL, there’s just no way that there are more than 100 players that are better than Hudson. Somehow running back Mark Ingram ranked at 80. He’s probably not even a top 10 player at his position at this point. Also, Derrick Henry has had one great game in his career and now he’s considered a better player than Hudson. That seems absurd. Hudson is consistently ranked as the best pass blocking center in the NFL. Yes, he was on a bad team last year, but that shouldn’t discount his impact. He rarely misses games and never causes any drama. Hudson was the best player on the Raiders last year and definitely deserved the recognition of his peers.

Antonio Brown Ranked as Best WR

One Raider that definitely got some respect was Antonio Brown. He was ranked as the seventh-best player overall and the highest-ranked wide receiver. Brown is definitely deserving of it as he’s been completely dominant for several years. He didn’t put up as many yards in 2018 as he has in the past, but he did lead the league in receiving touchdowns with 15. Brown works harder than anybody in the NFL and players respect that. Couple that with the fact that he has legendary production and there’s no disputing that he’s one of the top players in the NFL.

2019 will be an interesting year for Brown. This is his first time not being a Steeler and his first time not having Ben Roethlisberger as his quarterback. He’ll be a focal point in the Raider offense, but time will tell if he can match the same production under a new head coach and different quarterback. Brown is adaptable and seems very happy with his new team. Quarterback Derek Carr will give him a lot of looks in 2019. Expect him to be on this list again this time next year.

