Raiders vs. Seahawks: Will Antonio Brown or Derek Carr Play?

The final preseason game is here for the Oakland Raiders and they’ll be facing off against their old divisional rival, the Seattle Seahawks. After previous wins over the Los Angeles Rams, Arizona Cardinals and Green Bay Packers, Oakland finds themselves undefeated in the preseason.

The team hasn’t played their starters much, so this isn’t a great indication of how the regular season might look. With the season a little more than a week away, the Raiders haven’t given their starters many in-game reps, but could that change against Seattle?

Will Antonio Brown or Derek Carr Play?

Head coach Jon Gruden has typically given media hints if he plans to play any starters before the preseason games, but he’s stayed quiet for this one. Based on what we’ve seen so far, there’s almost no chance quarterback Derek Carr or wide receiver Antonio Brown will play. As the two centerpieces of the offense, Gruden is going to keep those two bubble-wrapped until week one against the Denver Broncos. We’re probably going to have to wait just a little bit longer for Brown to make his Raider debut.

It would be great to get more of a taste of rookie running back Josh Jacobs, but they’ve also kept him away from preseason action, outside of one drive. The only starters that will have a chance to play are going to be some of the younger guys like Hunter Renfrow and Clelin Ferrell. Gruden will probably keep Johnathan Abram out because he’s been nursing a minor wrist injury. Maurice Hurst and Arden Key are other potential starters that may see some action. With this being the last preseason action, the coaching staff will probably want to let the players that are on the roster bubble make their last impression before roster cuts are due.

Which Players Need to Impress?

Speaking of roster cuts, the Raiders have some very difficult decisions ahead of them. With Carr likely sitting out, it will be the Mike Glennon and Nathan Peterman show. Both quarterbacks have been impressive throughout the preseason. If Gruden and general manager Mike Mayock decide they only want to keep two quarterbacks on the roster, this game could mean a lot for either of them. Who plays better could very well be Carr’s backup this year.

Keelan Doss has been a revelation this preseason. If he can put together another strong preseason game, he almost certainly will make his way onto the roster in some capacity. Seventh-round pick Quinton Bell hasn’t really done much to this point. He’s really going to need to get into the backfield and chase the quarterback around if he has any chance at making the roster.

Keisean Nixon is another undrafted rookie that has played well enough to potentially earn a roster spot. If he outplays Nick Nelson once again, he could be taking his spot when the final roster cuts are here. One more battle to watch is at fullback. Alec Ingold and Keith Smith are both talented at the position. Smith is the proven veteran, Ingold is the rookie with upside. Ingold will need to really impress versus the Seahawks to force his way on to the roster.

