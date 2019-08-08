Redskins vs. Browns Preseason: Where to Watch and Listen

The Washington Redskins travel to FirstEnergy Stadium to take on the Cleveland Browns in their first preseason contest and live-action of the season. It will be the first time the teams have met in the preseason since 2015 when the Redskins defeated the Browns, 20-17. Washington went on to win the NFC East division that year and host a playoff game.

This time around, the Redskins will arrive in Ohio with several storylines that have developed over the past few weeks and training camp that should get some clarity in tonight’s game.

Several of those storylines consist on offense such as the competition at quarterback, how will the receiving core fair, the health and return of running back Derrius Guice, and can the offensive line perform well enough to allow sustainable drives?

On defense, the main question in camp is how good can the Redskins defense become?

The unit will have to produce at a high rate if the team is to have any success in the regular season.

Washington is coming off of another disappointing and injury-riddled season that saw them start 6-2 to only finish 7-9 and miss the playoffs for a third straight year.

The Redskins lead the all-time preseason series against the Browns, 10-3. Cleveland leads the all-time regular-season series, 33-12-1.

In the last meeting between Washington and Cleveland on Oct 2, 2016, the Redskins defeated the Browns 30-21.

The following is a breakdown of the preseason games’ full media information.

Date: Thursday, August 8, 2019

Gametime: 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: FirstEnergy Stadium (67,895) | Cleveland, Ohio

Television: NBC4/NBC Sports Washington (TV channel 4 in Washington, D.C. market)

NBC4/NBC Commentators: Kenny Albert (play-by-play), Joe Theismann (color), Sherree Burruss (sidelines), and Clinton Portis (sidelines)

Radio: Redskins Radio Network (local channel’s in Greater Washington, DC area – The Team 980, 105.9 WMAL, AM 630)

Redskins Radio Announcers: Larry Michael (play-by-play), Chris Cooley (analysis) and Rick “Doc” Walker (sidelines)