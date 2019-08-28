Redskins vs. Ravens Preseason: Where to Watch and Listen

The Washington Redskins will face the Baltimore Ravens in the final preseason contest for both teams. The ‘Battle of the Beltway’ will not have the usual luster as starters will be held out of the game as they prepare for both teams’ season openers next weekend.

The Redskins will have one more chance to get a look at young players who are on the bubble. The NFL’s cutdown/deadline day is Saturday at 4 p.m. ET. Fans will also get a final look at first round quarterback, Dwayne Haskins under center in all probability for a few weeks. The Redskins named veteran Case Keenum as their starter for the start of the regular season against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Last week against the Atlanta Falcons, the Redskins put together a complete performance in their final dress rehearsal outing. Against the Ravens, special teams play will need to be closely watched as the unit has struggled on kickoff coverage.

Players vying for the final roster spots will need to have solid outings on special teams that could make or break their NFL dreams.

Coach Jay Gruden mentioned the competition on special teams.

“.. I think every position group has something there we have to look at,” Gruden said. “Verifying guys who we think might make it and then there’s legitimate competition for others and special teams will make a major part of that as well. Safety, corner, receiver, and then offensive, the defensive line you’re always looking and not only that but for practice squad possibilities as well.”

The Ravens lead all-time preseason series against the Redskins, 8-3. The all-time regular-season series is tied 3-3.

In the last preseason meeting between Washington and Baltimore on Aug. 30, 2018, the Ravens defeated the Redskins 30-20.

The following is a breakdown of the final preseason games full media information.

Date: Thursday, August 29, 2019

Gametime: 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: FedexField (82,000) | Landover, Md.

Television: NBC4/NBC Sports Washington (TV channel 4 in Washington, D.C. market)

NBC4/NBC Sports Washington Commentators: Kenny Albert (play-by-play), Joe Theismann (color), Sherree Burruss (sidelines), and Clinton Portis (sidelines)

Radio: Redskins Radio Network (local channel’s in Greater Washington, DC area – The Team 980, 105.9 WMAL, AM 630)

Redskins Radio Announcers: Larry Michael (play-by-play), Chris Cooley (analysis) and Rick “Doc” Walker (sidelines)