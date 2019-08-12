WATCH: Simone Biles Lands Triple Double During Gymnastics Floor Exercise (VIDEO)

RESPECT THAT, BOW DOWN 👑 @Simone_Biles keeps making history! First woman to land a triple double in competition on floor 🔥 pic.twitter.com/zvDO83RW9U — #TokyoOlympics (@NBCOlympics) August 12, 2019

Only one day after Simone Biles made gymnastics history as the first gymnast to land a double-double beam dismount during competition, she made history again by executing the first clean triple-double on a floor exercise. The impressive display of talent was part of Biles’ floor routine for the Women’s Senior competition of the 2019 U.S. Gymnastics Championships.

The official Twitter account for NBC Olympics shared the video of the full routine, writing “RESPECT THAT, BOW DOWN @Simone_Biles keeps making history! First woman to land a triple double in competition on floor.”

You already know we had to get the slo-mo for y'all… Look at the HEIGHT on @Simone_Biles' historic pass 🤯 pic.twitter.com/cDS8pyir7S — #TokyoOlympics (@NBCOlympics) August 12, 2019

They also shared a slowed-down version of the stunt, so that viewers could more fully appreciate the height she gained in ordered to execute the triple-double successfully.

According to NBC Sport, Biles attempted the triple-double during the first day of competition three days prior, but she fell during that first routine and took sixth place because of it.