What Redskins Win Over Cowboys Would Mean

The Washington Redskins face the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday at FedexField in an early-season and already important NFC East matchup. The home opener for the Redskins will allow them a chance to win consecutive home games against Dallas for the first time since defeating the Cowboys at FedexField in both 2006 and 2007.

Washington will try to rebound from a tough 32-27 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles last week in the regular-season opener. In defeat, there were several positives, however. Quarterback Case Keenum led the Redskins with 380 yards passing and three touchdowns.

Just like last week against Philadelphia, the Redskins will enter the game as underdogs and facing a Super Bowl contender in the Cowboys. Last week Dallas was impressive in their 35-17 win over the New York Giants at home. Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott threw for a career-best four touchdowns.

In last years two meetings, the Redskins split with the Cowboys by winning at home 20-17 on October 21, 2018, and then losing in Dallas 31-23 on November 22, 2018.

Washington has had their fair share of struggles with Dallas having won just one time in the teams last six meetings.

What would a win over the Cowboys do for the Redskins from a statistical and historical standpoint?

A win would mark the second-consecutive season with a win at home against Dallas, which would be the first time accomplishing that feat since 2006-07.

Winning would improve the Redskins all-time regular-season record against Dallas to 44-71-2 and improve the Redskins all-time record against Dallas to 46-71-2.

A win at home would improve the Redskins all-time record against Dallas at FedexField to 9-14.

A ‘W’ improves the Redskins all-time regular-season home record against Dallas to 28-32.

A victory marks the first time since 1990-91 that the Redskins defeated the Cowboys in their first matchup of the year against them in consecutive seasons.

A win would mark the first time that the Redskins won their home opener since defeating the Jaguars in their home opener in Week 2 of the 2014 season.

Winning would be the first time that the Redskins defeated an NFC East opponent in their home opener since beating the New York Giants 28- 14 in their home opener in Week 1 of the 2011 season.

Finally, a win gives the Redskins their second win in a home opener in the Jay Gruden era.