Fantasy Football: Adrian Peterson Named Redskins Starter

Washington Redskins running back Adrian Peterson was a surprise healthy scratch in the team’s week one tilt vs. the Philadelphia Eagles. Something that did not go over fairly well in the ‘Skins locker room.

However, Peterson’s time in street clothes is now short-lived. The Redskins announced on Wednesday afternoon that not only will AP be active for week two, he will be Washington’s starting running back when the team faces off with the Cowboys on Sunday.

Now manning the RB1 role in D.C, Peterson’s ownage is bound to shoot up. However, do the Redskins lack the talent around Peterson to make him a viable fantasy option?

AP’s Still Got It

He may be old, but he’s still damn good. One could argue that in terms of running the football, Peterson is still a top ten back in the league. While Peterson may lack the attributes to affect the game in a multitude of scenarios, the way a number of the top backs do in today’s NFL, no one can question his ability to carry the rock.

Peterson was Washington’s most lethal offensive weapon a season ago. The running back finished with the 5th highest rushing total in 2018, and was a focal point in the team’s offensive game plan. Peterson carried the ball at least 17 times on ten different occasions a season ago.

The Redskins game plan should be simple moving forward, feed AP and reap the benefits. In Washington’s seven victories a season ago, Peterson averaged 21.4 carries per game. However, in the ‘Skins nine losses Peterson’s touches in the ground game dropped to just 11.2.

Simply put, the Redskins offense moves as far as the 34-year old running back can take them.

Matchup vs. Dallas

The Texas-born Adrian Peterson has always loved playing in his home town, and he will get that opportunity once again vs. the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.

Peterson has had his fair share of success vs. the ‘Boys throughout his career. Peterson nearly topped the 100-yard barrier vs. Dallas a season ago, rushing for 99-yards in a week seven Washington victory.

Dallas has had their struggles defending the run the last few times we’ve seen them take the field. The Cowboys have surrendered an average of 207.5 yards and four total rushing touchdowns over their last two contests.

If you’re playing in a PPR league, you’re likely better off with Peterson’s running mate Chris Thompson in your lineup. However, in standard leagues, Peterson has RB2 upside as long as he’s pegged Washington’s starting running back. Something that may last a while.

Even when Guice returns, Peterson can carve out a major role in a Redskins offense hungry for playmakers. Peterson should be owned in all leagues and is a solid play in week two vs. Dallas.

