Air Force vs. Boise State Prediction: Betting Line, Odds & Pick

Two teams with explosive offenses and solid defenses collide when the Air Force Falcons visit the Boise State Broncos to open Mountain West Conference play on Friday night.

Boise State leads the all-time series 4-3, including a 44-19 win on November 18, 2017 and a 48-38 win on October 27, 2018. Air Force is coming off wins against Colgate and Colorado while Boise State beat Florida State, Marshall and FCS opponent Portland State.

Air Force Falcons (2-0) vs. No. 20 Boise State Broncos (3-0)

Friday, September 20 at 9:00 PM ET

Albertsons Stadium

Coverage: ESPN2

*All odds and betting info courtesy of OddsShark and originally posted by Jazz Sports

Air Force vs. No. 20 Boise State -8

Over/Under: 55

Air Force Falcons

Kadin Remsberg ran for a 25-yard touchdown to start overtime and help Air Force beat Colorado 30-23 after blowing a 13-point lead in the fourth quarter. Air Force ran for 289 yards and overcame three turnovers to snap a five-game losing streak against Colorado.

Donald Hammond III completed 7 of 12 passes for 155 yards and two touchdowns with one interception and he also ran for 22 yards and another score on six carries, Remsberg ran for 146 yards and one touchdown on 23 carries and Benjamin Waters caught two passes for 92 yards and one touchdown.

Boise State Broncos

Mountain West play begins Friday night as the 3-0 Broncos host Air Force ⚡! 🔗 https://t.co/zccFeDyq1Z 🎟️ https://t.co/5t7JLNug1u#BleedBlue pic.twitter.com/ZDZ681mLLd — Boise State Football (@BroncoSportsFB) September 17, 2019

Defensive end Curtis Weaver matched Boise State’s single-game record of four sacks and the team used a big-play offense early to take care of Portland State 45-10, covering as 31.5-point home favorites. Boise State had 11 plays from scrimmage go for 20 yards or more, including three touchdowns and their defense has not allowed any points in the second half this season.

Hank Bachmeier completed 16 of 25 passes for 238 yards and two touchdowns with one interception, Robert Mahone ran for 59 yards on six carries, John Hightower caught four passes for 79 yards and one touchdown and CT Thomas had four receptions for 61 yards and two touchdowns.

Trends and Prediction

The Air Force Falcons are:

3-0-1 ATS in their last four games against a team with a winning record

3-1-1 ATS in their last five games following a straight up win

11-5 ATS in their last 16 games in September

The Boise State Broncos are:

8-17 ATS in their last 25 home games

7-15 ATS in their last 22 games against a team with a winning record

The Under is:

4-1 in Air Force’s last five games in September

6-0 in Boise State’s last six games against a team with a winning record

21-8 in Boise State’s last 29 home games

Air Force has a strong running game that ranks second in the nation with 353.5 rushing yards per game and they can also take it to the air, at least more than in previous years, averaging 98.0 passing yards per game to keep defenses honest.

This could be a game with long and drawn out possessions. Boise State is more physical and athletic but I like Air Force to control the ball, kill the clock and keep things close in a low-scoring affair.

Picks: Air Force +8 & Under 55

READ NEXT: Houston vs. Tulane Prediction: Betting Line, Odds & Pick