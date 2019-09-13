Portland State vs. Boise State Prediction: Betting Line, Odds & Pick

The Portland State Vikings of the Big Sky Conference in the FCS face a tough test when they visit the Boise State Broncos on Saturday night.

This will be Boise State’s final tuneup before starting Mountain West Conference play against Air Force next week. Boise State looked great in their come-from-behind win against Florida State in College Football Week 1 but they struggled to overcome Marshall 14-7 last Friday.

Portland State, on the other hand, played hard in their 20-13 loss at Arkansas in their season opener and then crushed Division II team Simon Fraser 70-7 last Saturday.

Portland State Vikings (1-1) vs. No. 22 Boise State Broncos (2-0)

Saturday, September 14 at 10:15 PM ET

Albertsons Stadium

Coverage: ESPN2

Portland State vs. No. 22 Boise State -31.5

Over/Under: 54

Portland State Vikings

Davis Alexander completed 18 of 25 passes for 292 yards and three touchdowns for a Portland State team that scored 70 unanswered points after Simon Fraser took a 7-0 lead.

Davis Alexander completed 18 of 25 passes for 292 yards and three touchdowns for a Portland State team that scored 70 unanswered points after Simon Fraser took a 7-0 lead.

Mataio Talalemotu caught six passes for 132 yards and a touchdown, Davis Koetter made four receptions for 107 yards and two touchdowns and Dante Chachere ran for 65 yards and two touchdowns on seven carries.

Portland State finished with 646 total yards while limiting Simon Fraser to just 113. Simon Fraser had 178 passing yards but they were held -65 rushing yards.

Boise State Broncos

Boise State trailed Marshall 7-0 but then held them to zero yards of offense in the second half and did enough to get a hard-fought 14-7 win on Friday night.

Boise State trailed Marshall 7-0 but then held them to zero yards of offense in the second half and did enough to get a hard-fought 14-7 win on Friday night. The offense was not as effective as expected and Boise State leaned on their defense to get an important victory.

Freshman quarterback Hank Bachmeier completed 22 of 34 passes for 282 yards and one touchdown with one interception and he added 26 yards and one touchdown on seven carries and George Holani ran for 103 yards on 22 carries. Khalil Shakir also shined, catching five passes for 95 yards.

Both teams had two turnovers but Boise State finished with 437 total yards while limiting Marshall to 172, they had 22 first downs against Marshall’s nine and they controlled the clock with 39:12 of possession while Marshall had the ball for just 20:48.

Prediction

Boise State saw how Portland State almost beat Arkansas in Week 1 and they will not take them lightly. Boise State is clearly the better team and Hank Bachmeier will have a chance to make the offense click before starting an important stretch of the season.

Portland State can move the ball, so the Boise State defense has to come out and start faster. This is a huge step up in competition for Portland State and their offense will be tested.

Pick: Under 54

