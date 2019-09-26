Allen Robinson Fantasy: Should You Start or Sit Bears WR in Week 4?

The 2-1 Chicago Bears will host the 2-1 Minnesota Vikings this Sunday at Soldier Field in a pivotal divisional matchup. The Bears are coming off their best offensive performance of the year against an awful Washington defense, and are looking to keep the momentum going into week 4.

That won’t be easy against a very tough Minnesota defense. That said, the Vikings may be a bit more vulnerable in the passing game than they are in the rushing game this week. Here’s a preview of Allen Robinson’s fantasy football outlook for week 4 against the Vikings.

Allen Robinson Fantasy Outlook: Matchup vs. Minnesota

Robinson currently leads the Bears in receiving yards and targets–but he hasn’t made it into the end zone yet. Last week against Washington, he caught six passes for 60 yards, and he has 203 yards and 17 catches in three games this season.

The Vikings defense is currently ranked as a top five fantasy unit. They have given up 677 yards receiving in three games, and are better at stopping the run than they are at curtailing the pass. At present, they are ranked 8th against the run and 14th against the pass. It’s entirely possible that Minnesota stops the run, forcing Bears coach Matt Nagy to call more pass plays–which could benefit Robinson’s fantasy bottom line.

Should You Start or Sit Allen Robinson Against the Vikings Week 4?

FantasyPros currently have Robinson projected to score 8.5 fantasy points this week against Minnesota. He has been Trubisky’s favorite target all season, and that will continue against the Vikings. Robinson has displayed excellent hands and his route running has been supreme. His production has been hampered by the Bears slow start on offense–which has largely been due to Trubisky’s struggles.

Trubisky has targeted Robinson in the red zone multiple times this season–he just hasn’t connected yet. Look for that to change in a divisional slugfest against Minnesota. Matt Nagy has been calling a good deal of short passes for Trubisky, and that won’t change week 4.

Also, don’t be surprised if the Bears go off script in this game and take a few shots downfield. The Bears haven’t had many big yardage plays yet this season, and Nagy may look to change that. Robinson, who has established solid chemistry with Trubisky, will likely be on the receiving end of one of those.

Final verdict: START him this week. He’s overdue for a touchdown, and Trubisky will likely lean on him heavily in this important divisional matchup. Look for Robinson to catch 8-9 passes for 85-90 yards while scoring his first touchdown. He’s a decent WR2 option for week 4.