Andre Emmett Update: Big 3’s Nancy Lieberman Reacts to BIG 3 Player Death

Andre Emmett’s death was shocking to many in the basketball community.

Emmett, 37, was shot and killed early Monday morning in Dallas. Police have not disclosed a motive.

According to reports, Emmett was approached by two men while he sat in his car in front of his home in Dallas on Monday morning.

An altercation ensued and Emmett was shot as he ran away.

A neighbor found Emmett and called 911. Emmett was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The 35th pick in the 2005 NBA Draft by the Seattle Sonics after a playing collegiately at Texas Tech under head coach, Bobby Knight.

He had stints in the NBA with the then-New Jersey Nets and the Memphis Grizzlies. Emmett had found succes playing in Ice Cube’s Big 3 Basketball three-on-three professional basketball league.

Appearing on Monday night’s episode of the Scoop B Radio Podcast, Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer, Nancy Lieberman shared her thoughts on Emmett and who he was as a person.



Check out a snippet from our Q&A below:

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: How are you feeling after Andre Emmett’s passing?

Nancy Lieberman: I’m feeling sick. I’m feeling angry, because he was one of the finest young people that I’ve been around. And we spent an enormous amount of time around each other because we both lived in Dallas. He was a great friend and mentor to my son TJ, who’s 25 and playing professionally. And over the last three years, this is what the Big 3 gives all of us. It gives us connection with people that we wouldn’t normally really spend time with, and to have those incredible two years with Andre where almost every trip we took, we were on the same flight, we’d sit together and ask people to move. I got to know him, we’d talk about everything from life, to love, and family, kids, his relationship with Bob Knight. He loved Bob, he loved Texas Tech, and he was a great father, loved his family. He called me a mentor, but I called him friend.

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: How do you mourn someone like that? He had such an impact not just in basketball. How do you memorialize someone like him?

Nancy Lieberman: Well the league will do it as they always do, in a very warm manner, a family way, when the time is right. Now we’re just waiting for all the details. I was just sharing with Oliver [Maroney], 2:03 and your last meal was Whataburger, and then you pull into your driveway, and these guys jump out. He leaves his phone and keys in the car, he had $3500 in his pocket. So it wasn’t like they were trying to rob him. If somebody was ting to target him or shoot him in the back…he’s a tough guy. I don’t know how he could have made it to somebody who called 911, take him to the hospital and they couldn’t save him. It’s just so hard to believe because I was supposed to be with him this morning to go with him at 11:30 to the doctor to get his knee shots for stem cells. He wanted to be ready fo the Big 3 season. He wanted to be ready if he ended up going to China with us for the Big 3. He was just a good human being. The stuff he did for charity, for children, him and Josh Howard combining their talents and their heart for philanthropy and were willing to represent in their city.