Andre Emmett Dead: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Andre Emmett has died, according to early reports out of Dallas. The former Texas Tech and NBA player was shot and killed, according to The Athletic; authorities are investigating his death as a homicide.

Emmett played two seasons with the New Jersey Nets and the Memphis Grizzlies, among other teams, and was a father of a young daughter.

Hours before news of his death broke, Emmett posted several videos to his Instagram story with his daughter and another young girl at a park in Dallas.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Emmett’s Last Instagram Post Was a Video of His Daughter

Emmett, who died on Sunday night, was a young father. He frequently posted videos and pictures of his family life on Instagram. His last Instagram post was of his daughter, and was posted on Sept. 14. He wrote, “SUNDAY FOOTBALL FUNDAY!!! My baby lied to me and said she’d watch football with me. Then jumped on me and wouldnt let me watch the game smh. But I’ll take all that love and kisses over anything. 🥰😍🥰😍 lol, she said no football”

Emmett had one daughter, per his Instagram, though he often posted videos and photos of his daughter and another young girl. They often attended his games and wore jerseys with his name on the back.

Emmett was 37 years old at the time of his death. He was born and raised in Dallas, Texas, and was living there at the time of his death. He was playing for the BIG3 3-on-3 league at the time of his death, specifically for 3’s Company.

Following the news of the tragic shooting, the basketball league released the following statement:

“The BIG3 is in a state of shock over the sudden and tragic death of Andre Emmett. Andre was a member of the BIG3 family for two seasons and never without a smile on his face. His kindness towards others and easy-going demeanor made him a joy to be around.”

2. Emmett Played Four Years at Texas Tech; He Remains the 2nd All-Time Leading Scorer for the Red Raiders

Emmett played at Texas Tech for all four years of his undergraduate basketball career. According to his archived college profile, he scored a career total of over 2,256 points, and racked up a number of awards during his time at school.

His senior year bio reads in part,

Andre is the first player in Big 12 history to be named to the All-Big 12 First Team for three consecutive seasons. Texas Tech senior Andre Emmett came up big in the 80-78 win against Texas A&M; on January, 24. The guard/forward scored 23 points, including the go-ahead basket with 6 seconds to play, and No. 18 Texas Tech won its 12th consecutive game, an 80-78 victory over Texas A&M; on January 24. Andre was 9-for-13 from the field (.692), 5-of-6 free throw attempts (.833), had 4 rebounds, and handed out 5 assists. For the fifth time this season, Andre was selected the Phillips 66 Big 12 Player of the Week. POW and ROW honors are chosen by a media panel. For the three-time first-team all-conference performer, this marks the sixth time Emmett has earned Phillips 66 Big 12 Player of the Week honors. For the week of January 4-10, Sporting News magazine selected Andre as their national player of the week. He has led the Big 12 in scoring (All-games and Conference-only games) for two seasons. In the 2002-2003 season, Andre averaged 21.8 ppg over 34 games and 21.8 ppg in 16 conference games. This season, Andre tops the league with 20.6 ppg over 34 games and averaged 20.2 ppg for the 16-game conference schedule.

3. Emmett Played the ’04-’05 Season With the Memphis Grizzlies; He Also Played for Several Overseas Teams

Emmett played for a number of teams, both U.S.-based and international, over the course of his basketball career. He was first selected as the 35th overall pick by the Seattle Supersonics in the 2004 NBA draft, and was traded over the summer to the Grizzlies.

Over the course of the next few years, he hopped from the Grizzlies, to the Miami Heat, to the Austin Toros of the D League.

4. Emmett’s Death Is Being Investigated as a Murder, Authorities Say

Though most details around Emmett’s death are as of yet unclear, authorities are investigating his death as a homicide, per 247 Sports.

Per CBS Local in Dallas, Emmett’s body was found at 2:30 in the morning on Monday in Dallas by a person walking past; he was taken to the hospital where medics observed he had a single gunshot wound. He died at a local hospital.

There are no suspects in custody, authorities say.

5. Tributes Are Pouring Out for the Former Texas Tech Star in the Wake of His Death

Andre Emmett’s life was taken in his own city. This is a cold world. Rest In Paradise. Dallas Legend. 🙏🏽 #oakcliff pic.twitter.com/Rak9z3fNxj — Keith (@ke1thb0unt0m) September 23, 2019

In the wake of the shocking news of Emmett’s death, tributes are pouring out for the former Texas Tech star. ESPN’s Fran Fraschilla said, “Andre Emmett, died today. Got to know him really well at SMU Crum Center where he worked out in off-season. Very kind & friendly to all the ballers there. I am very, very sad right now. It hits hard. RIP, Dre.”

Fraschilla wrote in a subsequent tweet, “Bob Knight was as tough on Andre Emmett as any player he coached at @TexasTechMBB. (There were some legendary late night running sessions) He never cracked but, rather, embraced the coaching. Ended up scoring 2,256 points.”