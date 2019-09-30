Browns Wide Receiver Signals He’s Ready for Return

After a huge 40-25 victory over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, the Cleveland Browns got more good news.

Second-year wide receiver Antonio Callaway is set to rejoin the team this week after a four-game suspension for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy.

Callaway took to Twitter to share his excitement on rejoining the team.

The Browns selected Callaway out of Florida in the fourth round last year with the 105th overall pick. He caught 43 balls for 586 yards five touchdowns last season. Callaway was a controversial choice, having a spotted history with the Gators.

Callaway released a statement through the Browns shortly after the news broke.

“I take full responsibility for my actions. I made a mistake and I own that. I have taken the steps to make myself better and I appreciate the Browns standing by me and supporting me during this time. I know there’s nothing I can say to regain trust; it will all be about my actions.”

Browns general manager John Dorsey also responded to the news.

“We’re disappointed in Antonio. Freddie (Kitchens) and i have had a direct conversation with him about where we stand,” Dorsey said in a statement. He Understands our expectations of him. We will continue to support him as long as he remains committed to taking advantage of the resources made available to him by our club and the league to help him become the best version of himself as a person first and foremost.”

He has a chance now to redeem himself, but will have some battling to do for reps. Rashard Higgins has been injured but will eventually return to bolster the depth behind Jarvis Landry and Odell Beckham Jr. Damion Ratley has also played well in Callaway’s absence.

Ravens Corner Apologizes for Choking Odell Beckham

Odell Beckham Jr. was held in check by the Ravens, collecting just two catches for 20 yards. But OBJ still did the little things to help out the team, including drawing the attention of defenders that allowed for some big plays, most notably a long catch and run by tight end Ricky Seals-Jones.

Beckham battled all day and apparently it boiled over in the second half when Beckham appeared to throw a punch at the helmet of Marlon Humphrey, who jumped on top of him and choked him. Here’s a close-up video of the incident.

Here’s what it looked like. pic.twitter.com/8w4xdS4u9F — Tom Withers (@twithersAP) September 29, 2019

Humphrey followed Beckham into the tunnel to apologize after the game.

“I ran to him after the game, apologized,” Humphrey said. “That’s not really the brand of football I really want to represent. When the whistle blows, it’s got to be over with.”

Viral Photo of Baker Mayfield Emerges From Nick Chubb’s Huge Run

You BETTER be walking into work like Baker Mayfield this morning! Photo: John Kuntz, https://t.co/a4YA4W2Cro pic.twitter.com/7MnfdmcHRL — clevelanddotcom (@clevelanddotcom) September 30, 2019

Nobody was enjoying Nick Chubb’s 88-yard touchdown run more than Baker Mayfield, who sprinted down the field to celebrate with his running back. A photo by John Kuntz of Cleveland.com caught the Browns quarterback in full euphoria.

Chubb collected 165 yards and three touchdowns against a top-3 rushing defense, while Mayfield threw for 342 yards and a touchdown to Ricky Seals-Jones.

“We know how good we can be. That’s the frustrating part about how we started,” Mayfield told reporters after the game. “We just need to do our job and that’s what guys did this week.”

Next up for the Browns is a matchup with the 49ers on Monday night.

